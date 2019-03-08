Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started 'deliberately'

A "derelict" caravan was set on fire 'deliberately' in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2).

Fire fighters were called at 7.41pm on Saturday to Station Road, where they found a "derelict" caravan alight, a spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire was extinguished by 8.10pm and the cause was recorded as "deliberate", according to the spokesman.