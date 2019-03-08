Advanced search

Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started 'deliberately'

PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 November 2019

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A "derelict" caravan was set on fire 'deliberately' in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2).

You may also want to watch:

Fire fighters were called at 7.41pm on Saturday to Station Road, where they found a "derelict" caravan alight, a spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire was extinguished by 8.10pm and the cause was recorded as "deliberate", according to the spokesman.

Most Read

Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started ‘deliberately’

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Fate of former prisoner of war camp in Hatfield Heath could be determined by the Government after developer appeal

One of the surviving buildings at former camp, which is believed to have held up to 1,500 Italian, German and Austrian prisoners of war. Picture: JIM BRADLEY

Shake-up at district council revealed following defections

Uttlesford District Council

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

Quad bikes worth thousands of pounds stolen from children’s activity centre

Children enjoying two of the miniature quad bikes which were stolen overnight on October 28 from Cammas Hall Farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started ‘deliberately’

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Fate of former prisoner of war camp in Hatfield Heath could be determined by the Government after developer appeal

One of the surviving buildings at former camp, which is believed to have held up to 1,500 Italian, German and Austrian prisoners of war. Picture: JIM BRADLEY

Shake-up at district council revealed following defections

Uttlesford District Council

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

Quad bikes worth thousands of pounds stolen from children’s activity centre

Children enjoying two of the miniature quad bikes which were stolen overnight on October 28 from Cammas Hall Farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Caravan fire in Little Dunmow was started ‘deliberately’

Fire fighters were called to a caravan fire in Little Dunmow on Saturday (November 2) evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Quad bikes worth thousands of pounds stolen from children’s activity centre

Children enjoying two of the miniature quad bikes which were stolen overnight on October 28 from Cammas Hall Farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Shake-up at district council revealed following defections

Uttlesford District Council

Fate of former prisoner of war camp in Hatfield Heath could be determined by the Government after developer appeal

One of the surviving buildings at former camp, which is believed to have held up to 1,500 Italian, German and Austrian prisoners of war. Picture: JIM BRADLEY

Business group hits out at plan for pre-Christmas road closures

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24