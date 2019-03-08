Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Camp under the stars in first for forest festival

PUBLISHED: 11:34 23 July 2019

Woodfest at Hatfield Forest. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Woodfest at Hatfield Forest. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Archant

The organisers of the annual WoodFest event are offering a wild camping experience in the heart of the ancient Hatfield Forest this year.

WoodFest is the highlight of forest's events calendar and celebrates the traditions of woodcraft, food, drink and music.

This year, for the first time, the organisers are offer the opportunity to sleep under the stars and the ancient oak trees and learn tracking and bushcraft survival skills.

The team from Woodlife Trails will show visitors how to set up a wild camp with a small tent, hammock, tarp or bivvi and a sleeping bag and teach visistors the skills of carving and whittling, fire lighting, wildlife tracking and wild tree and plant identification.

Festival director, Ian Pease said: "We are really excited to be able to offer a bushcraft experience at WoodFest this year. Not only will you build your own campsite but you will learn to light a fire and cook your own food. For those wanting a more luxurious experience there are also pitches for tents, caravans and campervans.

"People travel from far and wide to come to the festival and it's great to be able to celebrate the work we do with so many people. Many locals also take the opportunity to camp in the forest for a really different experience. WoodFest has been growing year on year and really helps to support the important conservation work we do here. It's wonderful that so many people of all ages turn up to support it."

The festival starts at 7pm on Friday, September 6, and runs until 5pm on September 8. It will have more than 80 live music acts on two stages. There will also be story-telling, craft stalls as well as locally-sourced food, cider and real ale and a gin bar.

WoodFest is also open to non-camping day visitors. This year sees the introduction of a day entry fee of £5 per car, plus parking which is free to National Trust members and £13 per car for non-members which includes parking. Caravan and campervan pitches cost £80 for the two nights and tents costs £75.

Tickets for camping and the bushcraft experience are available from the Hatfield Forest website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hatfieldforest or via the National Trust box office on 0344 2491895.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

MP’s backing for proposal which could improve mobile coverage in Uttlesford

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has backed a scheme which aims to improve mobile networks in rural areas

VIDEO: UFO filmed in broad daylight over Stansted Airport and M11

Is this a UFO in the sky over Stansted Airport?

Most Read

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

MP’s backing for proposal which could improve mobile coverage in Uttlesford

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has backed a scheme which aims to improve mobile networks in rural areas

VIDEO: UFO filmed in broad daylight over Stansted Airport and M11

Is this a UFO in the sky over Stansted Airport?

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Camp under the stars in first for forest festival

Woodfest at Hatfield Forest. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

MP’s backing for proposal which could improve mobile coverage in Uttlesford

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has backed a scheme which aims to improve mobile networks in rural areas

Colchester car wax firm’s shining exports record wins royal seal of approval

From left, front: Andy Smith and Jennifer Tolhurst and rear: Lynette Smith and Philip Tolhurst Picture: ULTIMOTIVE

REVIEW: Toy Story 4 is enjoyable but never hits the highs of the former perfect trilogy

Toy Story 4

Summer fun - things to do in and around Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Cambridge

Elves and fairies will entertain children at Audley End Miniature Railway
Drive 24