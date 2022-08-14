Farm announced as finalist for Pick Your Own of the Year award

Cammas Hall Farm in Hatfield Broad Oaks has been announced as a finalist in the Pick Your Own of the Year category - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

Cammas Hall Farm in Hatfield Broad Oak has been shortlisted as a finalist in the national Farm Retail Awards 'Pick Your Own of the Year' category.

Pick Your Own enables farm visitors to select their own produce from the crops available on the farm.

Helen Holloway, of Cammas Hall farm, said: "Having won the PYO of the Year 2021 Award, we are delighted to have been announced as finalists for the 2023 award.

"The other finalists represent the best PYO farms in the country so we extremely proud to be in their company."

Farmer Jonathan Lukies added: "We are fortunate to have an incredibly dedicated and capable team of staff who go above and beyond to ensure visitors enjoy the time they spend with us.

"We are proud of what we offer at Cammas Hall and will continue to build upon our previous successes”

The winner will be announced at the Farm Retail Awards in March 2023.