News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Businesses urged to support anti-racism initiative

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM May 25, 2021   
'Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism' is a campaign helping businesses stand up to racism

'Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism' is a campaign helping businesses stand up to racism - Credit: Anthony Cullen/Adnams

Businesses are being urged to get involved in an anti-racism initiative, called Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism.

Newport parish councillor Samantha Naik, the Saffron Walden Labour Party BAME officer who also sits on the Uttlesford District Council's community stakeholder panel representing diversity, is drawing attention to the initiative.

MR Barbers in Market Street, Saffron Walden is backing the anti-racism campaign

MR Barbers in Market Street, Saffron Walden is backing the anti-racism campaign. Pictured with Councillors Samantha Naik and Trilby Roberts - Credit: Andrew Sampson

Adnams in Saffron Walden is supporting the anti-racism campaign. Pictured with Councillors Samantha Naik and Trilby Roberts

Adnams in Saffron Walden is supporting the anti-racism campaign. Pictured with Councillors Samantha Naik and Trilby Roberts - Credit: Andrew Sampson

Jessica Gregson who created 'Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism'

Jessica Gregson who created 'Open to Everyone. Closed to Racism' - Credit: Jessica Gregson

It was created by Jessica Gregson for people to show solidarity and help to create change. It offers window stickers and posters, training, practical advice and information. It has received funding support from Adnams, a Southold-based brewery which has a Saffron Walden shop.

Members of Saffron Walden Town Council and Uttlesford District Council are supporting the scheme.

Cllr Naik, who previously raised awareness and petition signatures to support Black Lives Matter,  said: "Racism hurts people. I know this from personal experience, and I saw that it hurt my family too.

You may also want to watch:

"Racism hurts people in their employment chances, as well as in other aspects of their lives and that's where our beloved high streets can help.

"By displaying the words Open to Everyone Closed to Racism, shops can show support, and remind us of the goodness and positive contributions that each and every one of us can make to society.

Most Read

  1. 1 Celebrating 100 Years of The Royal British Legion in Dunmow
  2. 2 TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match
  3. 3 Barns destroyed and damaged in Hatfield Heath blaze
  1. 4 Japan-inspired album launched from a fantasy home in Dunmow
  2. 5 Town Crier Ted celebrates a return to shopping and hugging
  3. 6 Essex school unauthorised absence numbers vanish through Covid-19 lockdown
  4. 7 District councillor resigns from R4U
  5. 8 Impact on climate change from Stansted expansion could be much higher than claimed, report says
  6. 9 Uttlesford taxi fare hike puts district near top of league tables
  7. 10 Walden band to release debut album with Saffron Hall gig

"Our high streets are diverse places, where we enjoy meeting each other and enjoying food, drink, and products from all over the world, and this diversity is a part of Britain, just as we are all part of our community."

Town councillor Trilby Roberts said: "It is such a powerful message. If open to everyone, then no one is excluded, and if racism is ended then everyone is included."

Uttlesford district councillor Louise Pepper said: “People power and solidarity can influence behavioural change.

"Uttlesford District Council wants to create a welcoming community that supports diversity, equality and inclusion and Cllr Naik, Cllr Roberts and I are united in making this a possibility.”

Campaign founder Jessica Gregson said: “Challenging racism is a long-term commitment, there is no simple fix.

"By joining, organisations access free materials on anti-racism and allyship and support the careers of people from under represented groups affected by racism."

See www.opentoeveryoneclosedtoracism.com or email opentoeveryoneclosedtoracism@gmail.com

Samantha Naik with a petition she sent to Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch earlier this year.

Samantha Naik with a petition sent to Kemi Badenoch earlier this year - Credit: supplied by Samantha Naik


Campaign
Uttlesford District Council
Saffron Walden Town Council
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council

Essex County Council

R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal presents Henry Moore, 2021

Arts & Culture

Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A wooden gate and World War 2-era hut.

Heritage

Prisoner of War Camp a 'huge part' of Essex history

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two priests stand side-by-side, one in white (Revd Warmington, left), one in red robes.

New Dunmow and Barnston vicar thanks community for warm welcome

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus