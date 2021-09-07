Published: 7:00 AM September 7, 2021

The new Brook Street Butchers which has opened in Great Bardfield - Credit: Archant

A butcher has had a warm welcome, having returned to where his career started by opening his business in Great Bardfield.

Stuart Ray was trained by Danny Smith, the butcher who passed away last year, and has taken over Danny's former premises on Brook Street.

The building has housed a butcher's business for years. When Danny took over as DK Smith the previous business owner was his father Harold who traded as HG Smith.

Stuart and his wife Lisa's business is Brook Street Butchers.

Stuart and Lisa Ray have opened Brook Street Butchers in Great Bardfield - Credit: Archant

Stuart said: "It has been fantastic, we've had lots of support.

"A lot of people are really pleased to find out this is where I trained when I was 16. It has come full circle.

"I've also had positive feedback about the meat."

In addition, Stuart has a focus on sustainability. He's using seal fresh bags and biodegradable carrier bags.

Brook Street Butchers is open Tuesday to Sunday.







