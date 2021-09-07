New butcher is given a warm village welcome
- Credit: Archant
A butcher has had a warm welcome, having returned to where his career started by opening his business in Great Bardfield.
Stuart Ray was trained by Danny Smith, the butcher who passed away last year, and has taken over Danny's former premises on Brook Street.
The building has housed a butcher's business for years. When Danny took over as DK Smith the previous business owner was his father Harold who traded as HG Smith.
Stuart and his wife Lisa's business is Brook Street Butchers.
Stuart said: "It has been fantastic, we've had lots of support.
"A lot of people are really pleased to find out this is where I trained when I was 16. It has come full circle.
You may also want to watch:
"I've also had positive feedback about the meat."
In addition, Stuart has a focus on sustainability. He's using seal fresh bags and biodegradable carrier bags.
Most Read
- 1 Stansted man jailed for sexual offences
- 2 Skate ramp revamp will reduce anti-social behaviour, councillor says
- 3 New butcher is given a warm village welcome
- 4 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
- 5 Chelmsford: Residents voice concerns over possible event noise
- 6 Essex donation points set up for items to help Afghanistan refugees
- 7 Essex data: Sharp rise in numbers who home-school
- 8 Lovestruck rescue dogs Frixos and Ziva tie the knot
- 9 Stortford cat, Daisy, is found after seven-week search
- 10 Countess of Warwick's Show celebrates 'record-breaking' event
Brook Street Butchers is open Tuesday to Sunday.