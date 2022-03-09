News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ukraine support: Donations of cash and items as residents dig deep

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:16 PM March 9, 2022
The Ukraine fundraiser at Rumblebees, Felsted, included cash donation buckets for Felsted charity UK-Aid

Thousands of pounds has been raised in our district to support the people in invaded Ukraine, along with many boxes and bags of goods including dried food and sleeping bags.

And the support continues.

A fundraiser at Rumblebees bookshop and music cafe in Felsted raised £6,000 in just six days - including £3,000 of match-funding from an anonymous donor. They are still raising cash through children's canvas colouring packs and candle sales.

The fundraiser to support the people in Ukraine at Rumblebees in Felsted, Essex

Luckins Wine Store in Great Dunmow has raised £816 through a wine tasting where all proceeds were for Felsted-based UK-Aid.

Dunmow man Jamie Murdoch has taken five van loads of donated items to Colchester garrison. He is doing further pickups on Tuesday nights at Co-op in Flitch Green and at Tesco set-down area in Great Dunmow on Wednesday nights, both between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Jamie Murdoch with Co-op staff members Fiona, Deborah, Jennie and Georgia at Flitch Green

He is collecting a range of items including dried goods, toothpaste and other toiletries, and tinned food with ring pull tops but cannot accept cash or clothing.

The raffle at Co-op in Flitch Green to help people in Ukraine

Flitch Green Co-op has also been holding a raffle to raise funds - the store has switched from its national charity MIND to the Disasters Emergency Committee, and is accepting cash donations in store.

At Great Bardfield Primary School, families have donated items including nappies, toiletries and baby formula. They have collected cash donations on World Book Day and will hold a cake sale.

Charity UK-Aid based in Felsted is driving lorries with supplies to Moldova. 

Donations from students at Felsted School are being sent to support people in Ukraine

Donations from students at Felsted School are being sent to support people in Ukraine including the items raised through their Harvest Festival - Credit: Felsted School

Parents at Felsted School have been donating items and cash. The school's Harvest Festival items are being donated to UK-Aid, to help with the costs of getting aid lorries to Moldova, where many Ukrainian mothers and children are seeking refuge.

There will also be a charity stall at the Prep School charity day on March 18 to help raise funds for UK-Aid.

Rumblebees of Felsted

Around 200 people and scores of businesses supported a community evening at Rumblebees bookshop and music cafe in Felsted.

They raised £3,000 through donations, raffle tickets and money on the night - and this was match-funded by a musician who wants to remain anonymous, bringing their total to £6,000 in just six days.

Rumblebees is still fundraising, selling children's canvases for drawings and candles which can be lit and left on the horse trough or taken home.

Organiser Jane Fielding said the evening fundraiser had exceeded her expectations and the event was packed.

"We had Ukrainian people turn up to shake our hands," she said.

"They came and said 'thank you for what you are doing'."

The evening included a Ukrainian musician, balloons donated by Canvas and Peg in the Ukrainian colours, cocktails donated and made by Rob at Beyond Bar Hire, further stock donated by village shop Linsells of Felsted and Flitch Green Co-op, live tarot readings outside by Emma Smith, and a raffle supported by a wide range of businesses.

The event was triggered by a conversation in the cafe between Jane, her friend and a customer from Ukraine, and wanting to help somehow.

"She was saying her mum and dad were trapped there. She wanted to go to them. They were saying 'you must stay in England'. That's how it started."

A packed Rumblebees in Felsted for their event supporting the people of Ukraine

Rob at Beyond Bar Hire donated the cocktail supplies and his time to support the Ukrainian fundraiser at Rumblebees, Felsted

Balloons in Ukrainian colours and hearts decorations during the fundraiser at Rumblebees, Felsted

The fundraiser to support the people in Ukraine at Rumblebees in Felsted, Essex

The Ukrainian fundraiser at Rumblebees, Felsted, Essex with coloured balloons

The Ukraine fundraiser at Rumblebees, Felsted, included cash donation buckets for Felsted charity UK-Aid

Participants at the Ukrainian fundraiser at Rumblebees, Felsted

Customers at Rumblebees, Felsted, fundraiser for the Ukraine

Cake in the Ukrainian colours at Rumblebees, Felsted

The Rumblebees fundraiser in Felsted for Ukraine

The Rumblebees fundraiser in Felsted for the Ukraine was a major success

