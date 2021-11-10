News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM November 10, 2021
Group standing socially distanced before work starts at Tesco, Great Dunmow, Essex

The work to expand Tesco in Great Dunmow has started. Martin Paine and Vince Gaiteri attended a ground breaking ceremony with the contractors RG Carter Construction - Credit: David Kirkham

Work to expand Tesco on Stortford Road, Great Dunmow has started, to provide additional sales and "back of house" space.

Contractors RG Carter joined Martin Paine and Vince Gaiteri for a ground breaking ceremony.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to have begun work on the extension.

"The extended store will offer a great range of products including F&F clothing, click and collect shopping, a new Tesco mobile shop and a bigger range of fresh foods.  

"We’d like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out and we hope they enjoy the updated store when the work completes in summer 2022.”

The works will create a new car park layout, a wider pedestrian access and 28 cycle parking spaces.

The applicant will also make a financial contribution to Uttlesford District Council to fund improvements to sustainable transport connections.

