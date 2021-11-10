Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow
- Credit: David Kirkham
Work to expand Tesco on Stortford Road, Great Dunmow has started, to provide additional sales and "back of house" space.
Contractors RG Carter joined Martin Paine and Vince Gaiteri for a ground breaking ceremony.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to have begun work on the extension.
"The extended store will offer a great range of products including F&F clothing, click and collect shopping, a new Tesco mobile shop and a bigger range of fresh foods.
"We’d like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out and we hope they enjoy the updated store when the work completes in summer 2022.”
The works will create a new car park layout, a wider pedestrian access and 28 cycle parking spaces.
The applicant will also make a financial contribution to Uttlesford District Council to fund improvements to sustainable transport connections.
