Published: 7:00 AM April 15, 2021

Businesses in Great Dunmow say they are delighted to be back and able to welcome shoppers in person once more, as lockdown eased on Monday.

Stephanie Harris, owner of The Rose Garden florist in Dunmow's High Street, has expanded in lockdown, and opens an additional florist shop at the Blue Egg in Great Bardfield on Monday.

Stephanie Harris of florist business The Rose Garden in Great Dunmow. Picture: THE ROSE GARDEN - Credit: Stephanie Harris

She said: "It's absolutely delightful.

"It's nice to see not just our regular customers but lots of people that are now deciding to support the high street, new faces, that's really good.

"Everyone knows the rules, everyone is coming out and having a nice time - people are looking forward to buying a few nice things, seeing them in the flesh, not just the online shopping we've been doing."

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow - Credit: Wardrobe

Nikki Anthony, owner of independent ladies clothing boutique Wardrobe, said: "It's lovely to see everyone, lovely to catch up with everyone's news. It's really nice to be back, we're thrilled."

Scarlett & Stone The Beauty Experts' Anna Harvey said salon staff were pleased to reopen on Tuesday.

Anna Harvey of Dunmow's Scarlett and Stone. Picture: Anna Harvey - Credit: Anna Harvey

"Our salon software encourages customers to give us a review after their treatment. We had five stars from everybody. Not only are they happy to be back, they're happy with the service as well!"

Scarlett & Stone staff in Great Dunmow, in their masks. Picture: Anna Harvey - Credit: Scarlett and Stone

Claire Eastaugh, manager of CJ Mack hair salon in Market Place, Dunmow said: "People have been so grateful for us to be back open. We have had gifts from clients. It is so lovely to see their happy smiles when they come through the door.

"I think the lockdown has made people realise how important hair is to how they feel."

She added: "We have got a waiting list, which is lovely but get booked in as soon as possible."

Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team said: "It’s wonderful to see the shops and businesses in Great Dunmow open for business once more.

"As hoped, residents have been out supporting their favourite shops on the High Street, enjoying the benefits of shopping local and supporting their community.

"Our town is full of unique and independent stores all offering a personalised service, which can’t be bought online."