Published: 7:00 AM December 17, 2020

The Beauty Manor has its own range of home scents - Credit: THE BEAUTY MANOR

A luxury beauty salon and day spa now has its own home fragrance range in three unique blends.

The Beauty Manor worked with Elan to bring the idea to life.

Made in Hatfield Heath, the candles are hand poured and hand packaged, for that bit of luxury to enjoy at home.

Their diffusers come with specially engineered reeds which do not need to be flipped.

Nordic Spa has festive hints of Scandinavian Yule, Relax is a blend of jasmine, geranium and patchouli, and After Dark is the perfect choice for evening.

Owner Nancy Abbott said these items make great Christmas gifts.

They also have stocking fillers, gift sets from ESPA for men and women, and they can also make something bespoke to suit your budget and your recipient’s needs.

These kinds of gifts are great for anyone who is shielding or isolating to be able to pamper themselves at home.

The salon also offers gift vouchers for a treatment of their choice, to give the gift of calm for 2021.

Nancy said: “We have a dual suite with two beds where two people from the same household can have a massage, they can enjoy a treatment together. It’s a really nice experience for people to have together.”

They offer free local delivery - members of the team will deliver your items at no extra charge.

Nancy said the salon is Covid safety compliant, so visitors will be asked to sanitise their hands, and have their temperature taken.

Screens are up around places like reception and the nail bar, and therapists wear visors and masks.

“We are still trying to make the treatment as luxurious and relaxing and comfortable as it was though.

“We try to make it as normal as possible, while making it as safe as possible.

“We feel people need their treatments more than ever. We are here to boost people’s morale and help them feel better.”

The Beauty Manor at The Causeway was established in 2011 and Nancy has been in the beauty industry for many years. It’s easy to book. Call reception on 01371 876455.

