Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:03 PM April 26, 2021   
Stephanie Harris of The Rose Garden Great Bardfield

Stephanie Harris of The Rose Garden Great Bardfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dunmow florist Stephanie Harris has opened a second store, at the Blue Egg in Great Bardfield.

The Rose Garden Great Bardfield has a new full time experienced florist and two Saturday staff. An apprentice will also be taken on.

Stephanie said: "It's a different kind of shop to the one in Dunmow, it's not on the High Street, but customers have been coming in and buying all sorts of things, not just flowers."

Stephanie has already carried out three wedding consultations. Customers have bought flowers, gardening gloves, hand tools and potted plants. Door wreaths are also popular.

Neighbouring businesses have shown their support online.

Stephanie added: "People have been really supportive, not just throughout lockdown but before then.

"This whole business was started in memory of my mum, she was Rose.

"To be able to honour her memory is really important to me."

The Braintree Road business is open Monday to Saturday, and also delivers.

