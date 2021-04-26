Published: 6:03 PM April 26, 2021

Dunmow florist Stephanie Harris has opened a second store, at the Blue Egg in Great Bardfield.

The Rose Garden Great Bardfield has a new full time experienced florist and two Saturday staff. An apprentice will also be taken on.

Stephanie said: "It's a different kind of shop to the one in Dunmow, it's not on the High Street, but customers have been coming in and buying all sorts of things, not just flowers."

Stephanie has already carried out three wedding consultations. Customers have bought flowers, gardening gloves, hand tools and potted plants. Door wreaths are also popular.

Neighbouring businesses have shown their support online.

You may also want to watch:

Stephanie added: "People have been really supportive, not just throughout lockdown but before then.

"This whole business was started in memory of my mum, she was Rose.

"To be able to honour her memory is really important to me."

The Braintree Road business is open Monday to Saturday, and also delivers.

Stephanie Harris of The Rose Garden Great Bardfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stephanie Harris of The Rose Garden Great Bardfield with a customer and a hand tied aqua pack, with water in the base to keep the flowers fresh in transit - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stephanie Harris of The Rose Garden Great Bardfield - Credit: Saffron Photo



