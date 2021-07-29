News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

Gold filling 'worth about £50' found in Tesco granola squares pack

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:35 PM July 29, 2021   
A gold filling, a Tesco bag of 4 Granola squares, and a ruler to show the size, in Great Dunmow, Essex

A Great Dunmow man found a gold filling in a Tesco finest bag of 4 Granola Squares - Credit: Roger Wolfendale

A Great Dunmow man got a surprise in his Tesco finest pack of four granola squares.

Roger Wolfendale found a metal object in one last night (Wednesday). On closer examination it turned out to be a gold filling. The filling is about 1cm across.

He has raised the issue with Tesco and the Dunmow store's bakery manager today said they will investigate.

Roger said: "I googled how much a gold filling is worth - it's about £50. It's perhaps about 130 granola bars!"

He added: "I feel sorry for the person who lost their gold filling."

He said the store told him the bars are not made in the store.

We have contacted Tesco for comment.

Food
Great Dunmow News
Essex

