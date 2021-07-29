Gold filling 'worth about £50' found in Tesco granola squares pack
Published: 5:35 PM July 29, 2021
A Great Dunmow man got a surprise in his Tesco finest pack of four granola squares.
Roger Wolfendale found a metal object in one last night (Wednesday). On closer examination it turned out to be a gold filling. The filling is about 1cm across.
He has raised the issue with Tesco and the Dunmow store's bakery manager today said they will investigate.
Roger said: "I googled how much a gold filling is worth - it's about £50. It's perhaps about 130 granola bars!"
He added: "I feel sorry for the person who lost their gold filling."
He said the store told him the bars are not made in the store.
We have contacted Tesco for comment.
