Published: 5:00 PM February 15, 2021

The recent cold snap has proved a boost to a woman who has set up a photography business.

Paula Baxter of Paula Jade Photography captured these pictures of 'ice trees' in Flitch Green.

Paula from Barnston said it had been a very cold day, with road surface water looking almost like a lake.

"When a car went past it splashed up and froze," she said.

She added: "It looked like Game of Thrones had come to Dunmow."

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

Barnston resident Paula Baxter of Paula Jade Photography - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

Paula is following in her late mother's footsteps to be a photographer. Pauline Baxter of north London died eight years ago. Her camera lenses and equipment integrate with Paula's kit.

"The first photograph I took was a raindrop on a leaf. That was her first ever picture," Paula said.

Paula is on Instagram and her website will be unveiled soon. Her range will include nature, pets, newborn and family photos, and weddings in future.

