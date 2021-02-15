News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

'It looked like Game of Thrones' - Flitch Green has ice trees

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM February 15, 2021   
ice hanging from trees

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

The recent cold snap has proved a boost to a woman who has set up a photography business.

Paula Baxter of Paula Jade Photography captured these pictures of 'ice trees' in Flitch Green.

Paula from Barnston said it had been a very cold day, with road surface water looking almost like a lake.

"When a car went past it splashed up and froze," she said. 

She added: "It looked like Game of Thrones had come to Dunmow."

frozen trees

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

ice hanging from trees

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

ice hanging from trees

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

ice hanging from trees

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

ice hanging from trees

Ice trees in Flitch Green - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

Paula Baxter

Barnston resident Paula Baxter of Paula Jade Photography - Credit: Paula Jade Photography

You may also want to watch:

Paula is following in her late mother's footsteps to be a photographer. Pauline Baxter of north London died eight years ago. Her camera lenses and equipment integrate with Paula's kit.

"The first photograph I took was a raindrop on a leaf. That was her first ever picture," Paula said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes are paid to much loved vet Stephen Flood
  2. 2 Dogs with cropped ears signed over to RSPCA for rehoming
  3. 3 Uttlesford has lowest Covid infections in Essex
  1. 4 Stebbing and Flitch Green residents take action in memory of Captain Tom Moore
  2. 5 Barnston donations boost to Broomfield Hospital
  3. 6 'It looked like Game of Thrones' - Flitch Green has ice trees
  4. 7 Try this: MasterChef winner Alex Webb's recipe for crispy lemon chicken
  5. 8 How to look after your car during Covid-19
  6. 9 Petition calls on council to scrap planned parking charge
  7. 10 Covid jab success in North Uttlesford

Paula is on Instagram and her website will be unveiled soon. Her range will include nature, pets, newborn and family photos, and weddings in future.

logo of business

Paula Jade Photography logo - Credit: Submitted


Essex Weather
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lottie, aged two, enjoying the snow in Great Dunmow

Essex Weather | Gallery

GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Great Dunmow and surrounding villages

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Essex County Council

Coronavirus

Pay care workers in full if they are Covid self-isolating, says union

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Young woman at whiteboard

Competition for children's ideas to solve Covid related problems

Louise Dunderdale

person
Visits to A&E in Essex have continued to fall, with the numbers attending the newly merged Mid and S

NHS

Broomfield hospital improvements to help patients

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus