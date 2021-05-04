News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

Dunmow sign writer's traditional skills are a hit

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:06 PM May 4, 2021   
Dan Luckin of Painted By Dan, High Easter, created this traditional sign for a dentist in Cheshire

Dan Luckin of Painted By Dan created this traditional sign for a dentist in Cheshire - Credit: Painted By Dan

A sign writer from High Easter has found that traditional skills are still very much in demand.

Dan Luckin of Painted By Dan was approached when a dentist in Runcorn, Cheshire, needed a sign that would fit with the historic nature of a building.

He designed the traditional sign, which was approved by the borough council. It took two and a half days to complete and was painted directly on to the building.

"I've been working on it since August because I wanted to get the font right," he said.

Within 24 hours of the work being done, the dentist had already received praise from the neighbourhood.

You may also want to watch:

Dan also does murals but said his "bread and butter work" is signage.

Dan Luckin of Painted by Dan

Dan Luckin of Painted by Dan - Credit: Painted by Dan

He hopes it might inspire Dunmow, which used to have similar signage on the old Flitch Tower.

Most Read

  1. 1 Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?
  2. 2 Ageing trains mended using recycled parts for final years of service
  3. 3 Garden to be created as a lasting tribute to Maisie
  1. 4 Air ambulance sent on 'historic' first mission from new base
  2. 5 New season joy for the Rodings but Dunmow suffer narrow loss
  3. 6 Cherry tree planted at Broomfield Hospital on Captain Tom's 101st birthday
  4. 7 Mouth of the Tyne: Delight for Hebburn Town but FA Vase joy is hurt by lack of fans
  5. 8 Prisoner of war camp a 'huge part' of Essex's history
  6. 9 Almost 69,000 Uttlesford residents registered to vote in May elections
  7. 10 New florist shop is open for business

"I just want to make the world a more beautiful place, one little sign at a time," he said.

Heritage
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 1981-built Class 317 electric unit.

Greater Anglia

Train tampering behind peak-time Stansted rail delays

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden is taking part in the National Garden Scheme

Lockdown Easing

Things to do this Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

person
Three people play the violin

Education News

Multi-school performance of Ben E King's Stand By Me

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Emma Baldock and daughter Naomi of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Athletics

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoying more and more real races

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus