Dunmow sign writer's traditional skills are a hit
A sign writer from High Easter has found that traditional skills are still very much in demand.
Dan Luckin of Painted By Dan was approached when a dentist in Runcorn, Cheshire, needed a sign that would fit with the historic nature of a building.
He designed the traditional sign, which was approved by the borough council. It took two and a half days to complete and was painted directly on to the building.
"I've been working on it since August because I wanted to get the font right," he said.
Within 24 hours of the work being done, the dentist had already received praise from the neighbourhood.
Dan also does murals but said his "bread and butter work" is signage.
He hopes it might inspire Dunmow, which used to have similar signage on the old Flitch Tower.
"I just want to make the world a more beautiful place, one little sign at a time," he said.