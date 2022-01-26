News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

Environmental action: Dunmow boutique Wardrobe holding eco-swap

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:50 AM January 26, 2022
Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow, Essex

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow - Credit: submitted

Great Dunmow boutique Wardrobe is holding an eco swap next week, in a further move by people in the town to help the environment.

Owner Nikki Anthony said it's something more and more stores across the UK are organising, as people are becoming very aware of their consumer footprint.

The news comes as Great Dunmow Town Council last Thursday (January 20) were asked to declare a climate and environmental emergency and to request that the Pensions Strategy Board of the Essex Pension Fund divest from fossil fuels. Councillors passed both motions unanimously.

Dunmow Broadcast front page from 20 January 2022 about the environment and Great Dunmow Town Council

Dunmow Broadcast's front page report on Great Dunmow Town Council and moves to help the environment, January 20 2022 - Credit: Archant

Dr Stuart Withington, deputy chair of Flitch Way Action Group. Picture: Stuart Withington

Great Dunmow town councillor, Dr Stuart Withington - Credit: supplied

Councillor Stuart Withington, chair of the Climate Action Party who submitted the motions to the council, said: "Now we have a mandate from the full council we can proceed to formulate and enact our plans to achieve net zero."

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow, Essex

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow - Credit: submitted

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe said customers will bring their items in, they will price them up with help from the store, and the sale will allow someone else to get some use from the garment. The eco swap takes place from Thursday, February 3 to Saturday, February 5.

Nikki said: "It's a bit of eco-friendliness.

"We have so many customers who have lots of clothes, they have only worn it once or it doesn't fit them any more as they have changed shape.

"When you buy good quality clothes they last forever.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
  2. 2 Barnston Res pick up vital win while Dunmow impress against Daggers
  3. 3 New Broomfield Hospital garden to boost patients' wellbeing
  1. 4 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  2. 5 Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries
  3. 6 A look back: the fun times in Wethersfield remembered
  4. 7 Firefighters rescue curious cat from Great Notley drainpipe
  5. 8 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
  6. 9 Matt leads a breaktime recital at Felsted School
  7. 10 Road building not the answer to Essex's transport woes, says campaigner

"It's about trying to do our bit for the climate, help customers out, and get everyone to clear their wardrobes out.

"A lot of shops and boutiques are doing it across the UK, it's quite a thing now.

"It's all about sustainable clothing, we should be trying to move away from wear it once and throw it away.

"My thing has always been buy less, buy good quality, wear it. It has got to be sustainable."

Nikki said she had seen a programme on television showing what happened to unwanted clothing after it had been donated to charity, then sold for a 'rag rate', and then those items ended up in Africa in unwanted textiles heaps in landfill.

She believes that customers need six or seven pieces per season that integrate with what they already own. 

No appointment is needed. Wardrobe will take a 20% admin fee, lower than the usual 60/40 split charged by other resellers.

Environment News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to an incident in Great Dunmow

Essex Police

Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Tom Jones will play Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday, August 14 as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Music | Video

Sir Tom Jones to play concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Dr Stuart Withington, deputy chair of Flitch Way Action Group. Picture: Stuart Withington

Environment News

Great Dunmow Town Council will be asked to declare 'climate emergency'

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon