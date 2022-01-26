Great Dunmow boutique Wardrobe is holding an eco swap next week, in a further move by people in the town to help the environment.

Owner Nikki Anthony said it's something more and more stores across the UK are organising, as people are becoming very aware of their consumer footprint.

The news comes as Great Dunmow Town Council last Thursday (January 20) were asked to declare a climate and environmental emergency and to request that the Pensions Strategy Board of the Essex Pension Fund divest from fossil fuels. Councillors passed both motions unanimously.

Dunmow Broadcast's front page report on Great Dunmow Town Council and moves to help the environment, January 20 2022 - Credit: Archant

Great Dunmow town councillor, Dr Stuart Withington - Credit: supplied

Councillor Stuart Withington, chair of the Climate Action Party who submitted the motions to the council, said: "Now we have a mandate from the full council we can proceed to formulate and enact our plans to achieve net zero."

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow - Credit: submitted

Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe said customers will bring their items in, they will price them up with help from the store, and the sale will allow someone else to get some use from the garment. The eco swap takes place from Thursday, February 3 to Saturday, February 5.

Nikki said: "It's a bit of eco-friendliness.

"We have so many customers who have lots of clothes, they have only worn it once or it doesn't fit them any more as they have changed shape.

"When you buy good quality clothes they last forever.

"It's about trying to do our bit for the climate, help customers out, and get everyone to clear their wardrobes out.

"A lot of shops and boutiques are doing it across the UK, it's quite a thing now.

"It's all about sustainable clothing, we should be trying to move away from wear it once and throw it away.

"My thing has always been buy less, buy good quality, wear it. It has got to be sustainable."

Nikki said she had seen a programme on television showing what happened to unwanted clothing after it had been donated to charity, then sold for a 'rag rate', and then those items ended up in Africa in unwanted textiles heaps in landfill.

She believes that customers need six or seven pieces per season that integrate with what they already own.

No appointment is needed. Wardrobe will take a 20% admin fee, lower than the usual 60/40 split charged by other resellers.