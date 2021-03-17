Gold medal for garden transformation
- Credit: County Garden Management
Horticulturalists in Great Bardfield have received a gold medal in recognition of their work.
County Garden Management's project called The Windmill received the accolade from the Association of Professional Landscapers Awards 2021, within the category ‘Garden build value £175,00 - £250,000’.
The garden was transformed over five months from a large, open grassed space to a prairie garden with a contemporary twist, to encourage butterflies, bees and birds.
It has equal parts of soft landscaping, hard landscaping and lawn, and several seating areas.
They created oak pergolas and installed porcelain paving, a garden pod, and irrigated lawns.
You may also want to watch:
The company's director and founder Matthew Dawson said: "We’re all delighted to have won a gold medal, a fantastic reward for the entire team that have been involved in the process.
“Local companies provided fantastic support throughout the build process. Supply of materials was scarce during lockdown but our suppliers didn’t let us down.”
Most Read
- 1 Future housing should provide 'different designs, custom and self-build options'
- 2 Uttlesford among the lowest for Covid-19 cases
- 3 Uttlesford village lights candles in doorstep vigil for Sarah Everard
- 4 Helen Rollason Cancer Charity cycle ride is back
- 5 Hatfield Heath, Hallingburys and Rodings have highest percentage of Covid jabs in Dunmow area
- 6 Essex residents among tens of thousands 'fearful' about dog thefts
- 7 Airport faces 'crisis like never before' after Covid
- 8 Eight week old puppy stolen from home
- 9 'They were so excited they ran to school' - schools reopen their doors
- 10 Reader survey on Covid impact: please share your views
Founded in 2007, County Garden Management has a sister company Bardfield Garden Centre in Great Bardfield.
You can find out more at www.countygardenmanagement.co.uk