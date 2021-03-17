Gold medal for garden transformation

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021

The Windmill garden transformed by County Garden Management, Great Bardfield - Credit: County Garden Management

Horticulturalists in Great Bardfield have received a gold medal in recognition of their work.

County Garden Management's project called The Windmill received the accolade from the Association of Professional Landscapers Awards 2021, within the category ‘Garden build value £175,00 - £250,000’.

The garden was transformed over five months from a large, open grassed space to a prairie garden with a contemporary twist, to encourage butterflies, bees and birds.

It has equal parts of soft landscaping, hard landscaping and lawn, and several seating areas.

They created oak pergolas and installed porcelain paving, a garden pod, and irrigated lawns.

Before: The Windmill - Credit: County Garden Management

You may also want to watch:

The company's director and founder Matthew Dawson said: "We’re all delighted to have won a gold medal, a fantastic reward for the entire team that have been involved in the process.

“Local companies provided fantastic support throughout the build process. Supply of materials was scarce during lockdown but our suppliers didn’t let us down.”

Founded in 2007, County Garden Management has a sister company Bardfield Garden Centre in Great Bardfield.

You can find out more at www.countygardenmanagement.co.uk