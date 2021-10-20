Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM October 20, 2021

Around 200 people lined Stortford Road to say a fond farewell to Sweetland's butchers - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dunmow residents said a fond farewell to Sweetland's butcher shop after 69 years in the trade.

Nearly 200 shoppers lined Stortford Road to pay tribute to Peter Sweetland, who has worked at his family business for nearly 50 years, as he shut the shop for the final time.

Peter reflected on a "very very good 48 years" at Sweetland's.

He said: "It's been a fantastic business.

"My father started it and all I've done is carry it on.

"We've had the most amazing staff over the years who have raised money for charities and been extremely supportive to me and others.

"It's been more than a shop - it was a meeting place.

"I would like to thank every single customer for their support and I will miss being here."

A crowd bids farewell to Sweetland's - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle with Peter Sweetland and the Town Crier - Credit: Saffron Photo

A surprise for Peter Sweetland on his last day at the family butcher shop - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle presented a certificate to Peter in recognition of his work and praised the butcher for creating so many happy memories in the town.

The Mayor said: "We are very sorry to see Sweetland's butchers leave Dunmow having served our community for 69 years.

"It has always been a joy to shop at Sweetland's, not just for the excellent meat but also for the banter, chat and laughter."

The Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle presents Peter Sweetland with a certificate - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mayor Patrick Lavelle with Peter Sweetland, who ran Sweetland's butcher in Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Bidding goodbye to Sweetland's, with Mayor of Great Dunmow Patrick Lavelle, Peter Sweetland and the Town Crier - Credit: Saffron Photo

He added: "On behalf of Great Dunmow Town Council, I would like to thank all the staff at Sweetland's for the service that they provided.

"To Peter: Thank you for your years of wonderful meat and expertise."

Sweetland's was set up by John Sweetland in 1952.

When John retired aged 70, the shop was taken over by his sons, Peter and Dean, before Dean left.

Peter closed Sweetland's doors for the final time on Saturday, October 16.

A "thank you and farewell" from Sweetland's - Credit: Saffron Photo

A crowd for Sweetland's butcher shop - Credit: Saffron Photo

A crowd for Peter on his last day at Sweetland's, his family butcher shop - Credit: Saffron Photo

Jonathan Smith of Great Garnetts Farm, Barnston paid tribute to his long-time customer.

He said: "We have traded with Peter Sweetland for more years than I care to remember.

"Sweetland's is a Dunmow institution which has supported local farmers and served the community with meat of the highest quality with some of the finest banter!

"I wish Peter, his family and all of the team the very best for the future."