Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

Film crew in Great Dunmow, talking to independent businesses and the mayor

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:45 PM March 4, 2022
Filming at The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow

Filming at The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow

A film crew has been interviewing people on camera in Great Dunmow.

They filmed at Chameleon Café, Luckins Wine Store, Scarlett & Stone, Wardrobe, Square 1 Restaurant, The Shopkeeper Store, Flitch & Chips and the Rose Garden Florist so far, with further venues to come.

Town mayor Patrick Lavelle was filmed in Market Square.

Great Dunmow town council mayor Patrick Lavelle being filmed for a new marketing campaign, Essex

Great Dunmow town council mayor Patrick Lavelle being filmed in the town for a new marketing campaign

Chameleon Café owner Alan Stratton of Great Dunmow, Essex, being filmed

A film crew was at Chameleon Café, seen here with owner Alan Stratton

Uttlesford District Council has commissioned the short videos for a marketing campaign called Discover Uttlesford which will also cover Thaxted, Stansted Mountfitchet and Saffron Walden.

Films will showcase ‘The High Street’, ‘Open Spaces’ and ‘Surprise Places’.

It's aimed at increasing the number of customers in Uttlesford town centres. The videos highlight independent shops, places to eat and drink, things to do and the heritage of the area.

The videos will be launched at Easter and be on the website www.discoveruttlesford.co.uk and across social media.


Uttlesford District Council
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

