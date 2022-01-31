Pilates and yoga instructor Jade Gooding at Birmingham's NEC to support the Essex company Designed By Sports - Credit: submitted

A sportswear brand co-created by a Felsted resident has attended its first national event, The National Running Show held at Birmingham's NEC.

Designed By Sports stand at the NEC, Birmingham - Credit: submitted

Designed By Sports was set up by sisters Jude Walthew and Helen Byford two years ago, just before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Felsted sports and fitness fan Jude used to be head coach at Stebbing Tennis Club and previously helped mother-in-law Liz Davies at the then Aubrey Art Gallery in Dunmow.

Jude and Helen were inspired to go into sportswear after years of "leggings falling down and badly fitting clothing".

The team representing Felsted company Designed By Sports in matching leggings at the NEC, Birmingham - Credit: submitted

Unfortunately, Helen from Colchester caught Covid two days before the show. But Jude said they luckily had a number of friends who stepped forward to help including her sister's running coach Gareth.

The brand sells online through their website, Facebook, Instagram, and through Dunmow businesses Out There Sports, and Chloe's of Great Dunmow.



