News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

Felsted's Designed By Sports at The National Running Show

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:05 PM January 31, 2022
Woman in hot pink leggings stretching her foot in the air. Background reads Designed By Sports. Company in Essex

Pilates and yoga instructor Jade Gooding at Birmingham's NEC to support the Essex company Designed By Sports - Credit: submitted

A sportswear brand co-created by a Felsted resident has attended its first national event, The National Running Show held at Birmingham's NEC.

Felsted company Designed By Sports stand at the NEC, Birmingham, January 2022

Designed By Sports stand at the NEC, Birmingham - Credit: submitted

Designed By Sports was set up by sisters Jude Walthew and Helen Byford two years ago, just before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Felsted sports and fitness fan Jude used to be head coach at Stebbing Tennis Club and previously helped mother-in-law Liz Davies at the then Aubrey Art Gallery in Dunmow.

Jude and Helen were inspired to go into sportswear after years of "leggings falling down and badly fitting clothing".

One man, four women all in hot pink leggings, picture taken from the rear, at the NEC Birmingham

The team representing Felsted company Designed By Sports in matching leggings at the NEC, Birmingham - Credit: submitted

Unfortunately, Helen from Colchester caught Covid two days before the show. But Jude said they luckily had a number of friends who stepped forward to help including her sister's running coach Gareth.

The brand sells online through their website, Facebook, Instagram, and through Dunmow businesses Out There Sports, and Chloe's of Great Dunmow.


Felsted News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Police tape: "Police line do not cross"

Essex Police

Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Creamfields South will take place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Updated

Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up announced in full

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Thirteen Dunmow St Mary's pupils with medals after an Uttlesford-wide sports event

Education News

Dunmow St Mary's pupils scoop 14 medals in school sport series

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Black and white CCTV image of a man in a baseball hat released by Essex Police

Essex Police

Braintree burglary sparks Essex Police appeal

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon