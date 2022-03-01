Video

Archive image of music at Rumblebees, Felsted. The venue is holding a fundraiser to help people in Ukraine - Credit: Rumblebees

Individuals and businesses are rallying to support the people in Ukraine.

Rumblebees bookshop and music cafe in Felsted has organised a music and drinks fundraiser for Friday (March 4) from 6pm to 10pm called Donate With Drinks, and businesses have stepped forward to supply the drinks.

All cash from the night will be donated to Felsted-based UK-Aid. The Essex charity is sending two truckloads of aid to help civilians, following Russian's invasion.

And in Saffron Walden, the Mayor Richard Porch is organising a candlelit vigil on Thursday, (February 3) from 6pm at the town’s Jubilee Gardens (CB10 1EH) to show solidarity with the people in Ukraine.

Participants should bring their own candles. A collection will be taken to assist refugees.

Councillor Porch said: “I hope it will bring people in the area together to share prayers and silent thoughts at this difficult time.”

Felsted action

Alan Hillier of UK-Aid said one of their support people, Natasha, who was working to help them on the ground in Ukraine, was killed yesterday (Monday).

He said: "It's devastating what's going on.

"One of our staff in the Ukraine called last night. Today is a very sombre day for us - Natasha is Ukrainian. She was bombed."

They have been receiving images and video from northern Ukraine showing badly damaged buildings with broken windows and structural damage, of areas with rubble where there used to be buildings, and of video where loud bangs can be heard in the background.

An image sent to Felsted-based charity UK-Aid from northern Ukraine, showing an emergency vehicle, concerned onlookers and a badly damaged building - Credit: Image supplied via UK-Aid

An image sent to Felsted's UK-Aid from Northern Ukraine showing building damage and broken windows - Credit: Image supplied via UK-Aid

Jane Fielding of Rumblebees said everyone was feeling shocked and helpless and wanting to do something tangible.

"I spoke with Alan at length who says they already have the aid ready to go but need to raise £10k fuel and travel costs.

"As soon as this is raised they will head to Moldovia where they already have links."

Businesses are still stepping forward to offer her fundraiser support.

Village shop Linsells of Felsted and Flitch Green Co-op have volunteered stock, Rob at Beyond Bar Hire is donating himself and cocktails.

Raffle prizes have started to pour in - Galvin Green Man have offered a three course meal for two with a bottle of wine.

Jane added: "I have had offers coming in from Ukraine and Polish families to volunteer on the day. They have friends and relatives involved and are so moved by everyone’s concern."