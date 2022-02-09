The Dunmow team celebrating at the 2021 NHBC Pride in the Job awards - Credit: Aaron Parradine

A site manager whose firm has been working on Woodlands Meadow in Great Dunmow is delighted to have won a major award for the second year in a row.

Aaron Parradine works at EJ Taylor and Sons in Chelmsford, and the firm is the principal contractor of Wickford Development Company.

Through the 2021 NHBC Pride in the Job awards for the South East category, Aaron won a Quality Award, Seal of Excellence, and then a Regional Award.

He has subsequently been chosen as a Supreme Award winner, as the best in the small builder category for sites with one to 50 new homes.

Aaron was presented with the award in front of an audience of sector peers at a London ceremony.

The competition also chose a Supreme Award winner for the categories covering medium builder, multi-storey builder, and large builder, with runners-up for each of the four categories.

The original pool was from around 10,000 UK site managers.

It's the second time Aaron has won.

He said: "I won this award last year as well which was the first time in 15 years the site has won."

He added: "A huge thank you to everyone involved in the project. It’s an incredible achievement made possible by all the hard work we have put in."

NHBC, which provides warranty and insurance provider for new homes, automatically enter every site manager with a site registered for an NHBC Buildmark warranty into the competition.

NHBC Chief Executive Steve Wood said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years and despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced, the very best site managers of 2021 have remained focused on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“A site manager’s role is one of the most demanding in house building and recognising their persistent drive for excellence is very much at the heart of the competition.”