Video and pictures: Dunmow's delightful day out

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 17, 2021   
MasterChef winner Alex Webb cooking at the Great Dunmow summer market, Essex

MasterChef winner Alex Webb cooking lobster and prawns on a BBQ for the Great Dunmow summer market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Thousands of people came together and ensured Great Dunmow's first summer market was a roaring success. And plans are already afoot for another community event for November.

On Saturday, over 50 stalls promoted businesses based in the town centre or independent businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding villages.

Among the varied food and drink options, MasterChef winner Alex Webb was in hot demand -  for photos and for his seafood BBQ offering lobster and tempura prawns alongside glasses of champagne.

There was live music, dance group displays, face painting and festival hair, and the fire brigade and police were also in attendance.

Rachael Clark, chair of Great Dunmow Town Team, said: "It was so wonderful to see our town coming out to support and enjoy LOCAL.

"As chair, I was extremely proud to have organised this event. Myself and the core team spent many hours of hard work to put this together and can’t wait for more events in future."

MasterChef winner Alex Webb said: "It was good fun. I didn't even get to see any of the stalls - I had a queue for photographs and a queue for lobster!

"It was good to see the town nice and busy again.

"It was a good atmosphere, everyone was having fun."

Nikki Anthony from independent fashion boutique Wardrobe said: "It was a really good day. We had lots of people who had not been into the town before. Everyone seemed to enjoy just being out. 

"It was a good job done by the town team. It had a really lovely vibe."

Mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "It was wonderful to see so many people out and enjoying themselves.

"Our local businesses really rose to the occasion.

"From bratwurst to lobster, coffee to champagne, we had it all.

"We were also entertained by many talented local musicians who kept us smiling all afternoon.

"Enormous thanks to Rachael Clark and the Great Dunmow Town Team for putting the Summer Market together and organising such a superb day.

"We still have lots of fun things coming up in Dunmow with regular free concerts in the town square featuring local musicians, the Delightful Dunmow photography competition and on September 4, the auditions for the new Town Crier."

In pictures: Great Dunmow's Summer Market 2021

Great Dunmow Mayor Patrick Lavelle holding a microphone, opens the Summer Market, Essex

Great Dunmow Mayor Patrick Lavelle opens the Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Women on mini trampolines at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Members of Bounce Dunmow and Flitch Green show off their moves for Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Women exercising on mini trampolines, members of Bounce Dunmow and Flitch Green, Essex

Members of Bounce Dunmow and Flitch Green put on a display at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Members of Bounce Dunmow and Flitch Green put on a display at Great Dunmow's Summer Market

Members of Bounce Dunmow and Flitch Green put on a display at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A musician playing trumpet watched by Town Crier Richard Harris, Great Dunmow, Essex

Fun and music at the Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A singer and a singer playing guitar perform at Great Dunmow's Summer Market, Essex

Live music at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A musician holding an electric guitar at Great Dunmow's Summer Market, Essex

Music at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A young woman with a microphone, performing at Great Dunmow's Summer Market, Essex

A performance at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A street scene of a young woman with a microphone, and crowds at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

There was lots of live entertainment at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children with painted faces at the Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Face painting fun at the Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A girl with a face painted as a butterfly, Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Face painting fun at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A boy getting his face painted by a woman wearing a facemask at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Face painting fun at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A child having her hair shaped by a woman for Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Fun festival hair outside Rudhair at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

People attending Great Dunmow's Summer Market

Support for Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A street scene showing the crowd at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

The shun shone on Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A street scene showing people at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

There was lots on offer at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two members of Dunmow Tae Kwon-Do at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Members of Dunmow Tae Kwon-Do at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A child and an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service member of staff, Dunmow, Essex

That outfit might be too big for a while! Fun at Great Dunmow's Summer Market with Essex County Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Saffron Photo

A line of people waiting for face painting and glitter at Great Dunmow's Summer Market

A line of people waiting for face painting and glitter at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A queue outside Wafflewagon at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Food was popular at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three people giving thumbs up working for Trott and Whinny, at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Staff at Trott & Whinny in a converted vintage horse box at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman buying some tasty looking food at Great Dunmow's Summer Market, Essex

Lots of lovely food on offer at Great Dunmow's Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Group photo taken at Great Dunmow Summer Market, Essex

Time for a group photo at Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

De La Terre and MasterChef winner Alex Webb serving food at the Great Dunmow Summer Market

De La Terre and MasterChef winner Alex Webb at the Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Inside shot of De La Terre wine bar, Great Dunmow, Essex with staff and customers

Inside De La Terre natural wine bar at 16 Dunmow High Street, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Nikki Anthony in front of her fashion boutique Wardrobe, Great Dunmow, Essex

Nikki Anthony, owner of fashion boutique Wardrobe at 20 High Street, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

The fashion boutique Wardrobe had a stall on the High Street for Great Dunmow Summer Market

Wardrobe was doing a roaring trade at the Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three women in front of Rudhair salon of Great Dunmow, Essex

Rudhair was giving festival hair makeovers during Great Dunmow Summer Market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Man standing in front of The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow, Essex with items on pavement

Taking part in the Summer Market at The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

People sitting outside for a drink and snack at Meadow Hill coffee shops and deli,

Time for a cup of tea at Meadow Hill coffee shop and deli, Great Dunmow, on Summer Market day - Credit: Saffron Photo

A customer buying an item at The Rose Garden florist, High Street, Great Dunmow, Essex

A customer in The Rose Garden in High Street, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Heather of Heather B Designs The Jewellers, Great Dunmow, Essex

Owner Heather of Heather B Designs The Jewellers at 12 High Street, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo


