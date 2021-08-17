Video

Published: 7:00 AM August 17, 2021

MasterChef winner Alex Webb cooking lobster and prawns on a BBQ for the Great Dunmow summer market - Credit: Saffron Photo

Thousands of people came together and ensured Great Dunmow's first summer market was a roaring success. And plans are already afoot for another community event for November.

On Saturday, over 50 stalls promoted businesses based in the town centre or independent businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding villages.

Among the varied food and drink options, MasterChef winner Alex Webb was in hot demand - for photos and for his seafood BBQ offering lobster and tempura prawns alongside glasses of champagne.

There was live music, dance group displays, face painting and festival hair, and the fire brigade and police were also in attendance.

Rachael Clark, chair of Great Dunmow Town Team, said: "It was so wonderful to see our town coming out to support and enjoy LOCAL.

"As chair, I was extremely proud to have organised this event. Myself and the core team spent many hours of hard work to put this together and can’t wait for more events in future."

MasterChef winner Alex Webb said: "It was good fun. I didn't even get to see any of the stalls - I had a queue for photographs and a queue for lobster!

"It was good to see the town nice and busy again.

"It was a good atmosphere, everyone was having fun."

Nikki Anthony from independent fashion boutique Wardrobe said: "It was a really good day. We had lots of people who had not been into the town before. Everyone seemed to enjoy just being out.

"It was a good job done by the town team. It had a really lovely vibe."

Mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "It was wonderful to see so many people out and enjoying themselves.

"Our local businesses really rose to the occasion.

"From bratwurst to lobster, coffee to champagne, we had it all.

"We were also entertained by many talented local musicians who kept us smiling all afternoon.

"Enormous thanks to Rachael Clark and the Great Dunmow Town Team for putting the Summer Market together and organising such a superb day.

"We still have lots of fun things coming up in Dunmow with regular free concerts in the town square featuring local musicians, the Delightful Dunmow photography competition and on September 4, the auditions for the new Town Crier."

