Published: 4:52 PM April 16, 2021

Flitch & Chips in Flitch Green, Dunmow, has been named as one of the UK’s 10 Best Mobile Units.

The van is the only one in the county to make the 2021 Fry Awards list.

A mystery diner marked the business in over 40 aspects, such as food quality and customer service.

The diner said: “The batter was one of the best I have ever had. It was not thick and floury, nor was it greasy.

“The fish was hot and tasted delicious.”

Daniel Freitas, owner & founder of Flitch & Chips, set up the business in Flitch Green in 2017, after living in Dunmow for eight years.

He said the award is one everyone in the industry wants to obtain: “In the fish and chips industry, it’s like the Oscars.

"A lot of love and passion goes into every fish and chip we give.”

He was born in South Africa to Portuguese parents. As a teenager, Daniel was working with his brother in his dad’s fish and chips shops.

When he came to the UK, Daniel was working in banking and finance in London, but he decided there was bigger fish to fry.

He said: “It’s in my build. Myself and my wife always talked about it.”

His brother later left South Africa to help take Flitch & Chips further.

The van is now trying to get to more rural locations such as Barnston and Great Easton.

Daniel said there were no mobile vans in Flitch Green and Dunmow, so he took a risk for what he has always wanted to do.

He said: “At the beginning I wanted to give the van back. I remember thinking, ‘what have I done here?’

“There are a lot of vans now, it’s almost like a food village. The fact we have inspired others is a great thing for me.

“If you have good food, it does bring people together, especially in the rural communities.”

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Flitch & Chips never let standards drop.

“During this pandemic, they have been at the heart of their communities, with a smile on their faces and hot food in their hands.”

Full list of winners at https://www.frymagazine.com/post/high-standards-maintained-as-fry-awards-2021-announced