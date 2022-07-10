A blaze at Felsted almost destroyed crops, an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters in Essex have extinguished a large blaze near a farm at Felsted.

Essex County Fire and Rescue crews from Chelmsford, Wethersfield and Writtle extinguished the blaze yesterday (Saturday, July 9), preventing a farmer's crops from being destroyed.

A fire service statement reads: "Two crews form Chelmsford were called to a field fire in Hartford End, Felsted.

"The farmer had been using machinery when a stone sparked and ignited the dry grass on the field.

"On arrival, crews reported that several acres of grass had caught alight.

"Firefighters requested crews from Wethersfield and Witham fire stations to help supply water in the area.

"Crews extinguished the fire by 2.14pm and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring crop fields."

The blaze broke out at around 1.25pm.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Chelmsford, Wethersfield and Writtle attended the blaze in Felsted (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Although the cause of the incident was accidental, Essex Fire and Rescue Service has previously warned that summer carries a risk of increased wildfires and outdoor blazes which spread quickly.

Will Newman, the service's head of prevention, said information about summer fires is online: http://www.essex-fire.gov.uk/summer

Mr Newman said: "During the summer period, we often see a rise in the number of accidental and deliberate fires across Essex.

"These include bonfires, BBQ fires, refuse and wheelie bin fires, fires in stairwells or derelict buildings, as well as grass and countryside fires made worse by hot and dry conditions.

"Warmer weather and the increased numbers of people visiting our parks, countryside and seaside creates a greater risk of fire and accidents.

"By following our safety advice below and on our website, we can all play our part in preventing fires and other incidents this summer."