News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Business

Felsted blaze almost destroyed crops after spark caused fire near farm

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:30 AM July 10, 2022
A blaze at Felsted almost destroyed crops, an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said

A blaze at Felsted almost destroyed crops, an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters in Essex have extinguished a large blaze near a farm at Felsted.

Essex County Fire and Rescue crews from Chelmsford, Wethersfield and Writtle extinguished the blaze yesterday (Saturday, July 9), preventing a farmer's crops from being destroyed.

A fire service statement reads: "Two crews form Chelmsford were called to a field fire in Hartford End, Felsted.

"The farmer had been using machinery when a stone sparked and ignited the dry grass on the field.

"On arrival, crews reported that several acres of grass had caught alight.

"Firefighters requested crews from Wethersfield and Witham fire stations to help supply water in the area.

"Crews extinguished the fire by 2.14pm and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring crop fields."

The blaze broke out at around 1.25pm.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Chelmsford, Wethersfield and Writtle attended the blaze in Felsted

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Chelmsford, Wethersfield and Writtle attended the blaze in Felsted (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Although the cause of the incident was accidental, Essex Fire and Rescue Service has previously warned that summer carries a risk of increased wildfires and outdoor blazes which spread quickly.

Will Newman, the service's head of prevention, said information about summer fires is online: http://www.essex-fire.gov.uk/summer

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'much respected' Great Dunmow Town Band leader Andy King
  2. 2 Felsted blaze almost destroyed crops after spark caused fire near farm
  3. 3 Saffron Walden MP launches Conservative Party leadership bid
  1. 4 What you need to know about flying ant day
  2. 5 Labrador Fred adopts brood of orphaned ducklings
  3. 6 Bid launched for 120 new homes in Great Dunmow
  4. 7 Should you stick or switch your energy tariffs?
  5. 8 New crematorium opens in Dunmow
  6. 9 How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week
  7. 10 Great Dunmow author 'very proud' to release children’s book at age 89

Mr Newman said: "During the summer period, we often see a rise in the number of accidental and deliberate fires across Essex.

"These include bonfires, BBQ fires, refuse and wheelie bin fires, fires in stairwells or derelict buildings, as well as grass and countryside fires made worse by hot and dry conditions. 

"Warmer weather and the increased numbers of people visiting our parks, countryside and seaside creates a greater risk of fire and accidents.

"By following our safety advice below and on our website, we can all play our part in preventing fires and other incidents this summer."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Farming
Felsted News
Chelmsford News
Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Car driver

DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Kiera Miles, 11, before her hair cut

Great Dunmow Primary pupil donates hair to children with cancer

Harry Goodman

person
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are among the likely candidates who could replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Who are the runners and riders to replace Boris Johnson as PM?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon