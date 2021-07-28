Published: 7:00 AM July 28, 2021

A Great Dunmow care provider is experiencing a growing demand to support older people in their own homes.

The flood of enquiries coming into Caremark has led the company to announce that 20 news jobs are being created in Uttlesford and Chelmsford.

Owner Tanya George said: "Since founding Caremark (Chelmsford & Uttlesford) in 2010, I have worked tirelessly alongside my team to build a service we are all proud of.

"Throughout this time we have provided support to almost 700 local people.

"We will all face a time when we need a little help; maybe for someone we love, or maybe for ourselves. At that time, we would all hope the people we turn to treat us with kindness and respect.

"Having witnessed the difference positive care can make, I am determined that we will strive every day to support our clients to live lives that matter.

"We are seeing a growing demand from older people for care and support services delivered in their own homes.

"One of the reasons for this could be the Covid pandemic, which has left many people wanting to stay in their own homes, as opposed to going into a care home.

"Over the coming months we will be creating 20 new vacancies, including part-time and full-time positions.

"These are good, secure, local jobs, and a great opportunity to get more people in Great Dunmow and the surrounding areas into a rewarding and fulfilling career that helps to support others and improve lives.

"Community care work is one of the most varied jobs in health, everyday looks different."

Tanya said that full training, induction and opportunities for career progress are offered.

And she said that that while all practical skills needed for the role can be taught, it’s the softer people skills that make the difference, so she wants to hear from people with a passion for helping others.

Apply by phone on 01371 872178 or e-mail chelmsford@caremark.co.uk



