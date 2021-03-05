News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Farm wins best Pick Your Own category in awards

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM March 5, 2021   
Jonathan Lukies at Cammas Hall Farm outside of Hatfield Broad Oak sitting in a strawberry field

Jonathan Lukies at Cammas Hall Farm outside of Hatfield Broad Oak - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

Cammas Hall Farm, outside of Hatfield Broad Oak, has won the Pick Your Own category at the Farm Retail Association awards.

Owner Jonathan Lukies said he was "overjoyed".

"It is recognition of a huge amount of hard work and dedication by Cammas Hall’s incredible team.

"A massive thank you to them, to all of our wonderful customers and of course the FRA!

“It has been a rollercoaster ride since my grandfather started our PYO in 1966 and in recent years the business has grown considerably with the help of our Tea Barn, Farm Shop and numerous events.

"We continue to stick firmly to our ethos of supplying the highest quality local produce whilst providing an enjoyable friendly experience.

"The last 12 months have brought additional challenges but we are proud to have maintained our standards throughout.”

The Farm Retail Awards are judged by fellow farm retailers.

The entrance to the farm shop at Cammas Hall

The farm shop at Cammas Hall is currently open Thursday to Sunday - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

Strawberries at Cammas Hall

Strawberries are one crop grown at Cammas Hall Farm. Others are raspberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries, gooseberries, blueberries, sweetcorn, onions, pumpkin, squash and sunflowers. - Credit: Cammas Hall


