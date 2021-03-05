Farm wins best Pick Your Own category in awards
- Credit: Cammas Hall Farm
Cammas Hall Farm, outside of Hatfield Broad Oak, has won the Pick Your Own category at the Farm Retail Association awards.
Owner Jonathan Lukies said he was "overjoyed".
"It is recognition of a huge amount of hard work and dedication by Cammas Hall’s incredible team.
"A massive thank you to them, to all of our wonderful customers and of course the FRA!
“It has been a rollercoaster ride since my grandfather started our PYO in 1966 and in recent years the business has grown considerably with the help of our Tea Barn, Farm Shop and numerous events.
You may also want to watch:
"We continue to stick firmly to our ethos of supplying the highest quality local produce whilst providing an enjoyable friendly experience.
"The last 12 months have brought additional challenges but we are proud to have maintained our standards throughout.”
Most Read
- 1 Man fined for driving to Dunmow to exercise dog
- 2 Another award for Old Park Meadow
- 3 Containerlift supports laughter and supply chains
- 4 Try this: MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for roasted chicken supreme
- 5 Two dogs stolen as Uttlesford dog owners voice concern
- 6 Secrets of fantasy Dunmow house revealed
- 7 Tributes are paid to much loved vet Stephen Flood
- 8 Farm wins best Pick Your Own category in awards
- 9 Greens and Lib Dems disassociate themselves from investment decision
- 10 Design of 326 houses approved for Dunmow
The Farm Retail Awards are judged by fellow farm retailers.