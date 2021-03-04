Published: 7:00 AM March 4, 2021

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End has won another award.

They were awarded The People’s Award for the East of England again by The Natural Death Centre Charity and Association of Natural Burial Grounds.

The awards are based on feedback received from families. It highlights the level of service provided, the personal approach and support given and why families or friends chose to have their loved ones buried or have their ashes interred there.

Manager Delyse Jackaman said: “This award recognises the commitment from staff to provide a caring and supportive environment to all our families.

"We are immensely proud and would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Working closely with the Essex Wildlife Trust, the burial ground's flower meadows and young bluebell wood are growing and the meadows have been humming with the sounds of insects, butterflies, dragonflies, bees and birds.

Old Park Meadow is at North End between Chelmsford and Great Dunmow.