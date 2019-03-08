Advanced search

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water 'taller than a house' has been repaired overnight

PUBLISHED: 16:56 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 12 June 2019

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Repairs have been carried out overnight to a burst water mane in Saffron Walden, which released thousands of gallons of water into a residential road.

According to a nearby resident, the water started gushing from the pipe at about 12pm on Tuesday, with officials from Affinity Water stopping the leak at about 6pm.

Ben Rutherford, told the Reporter that the body of water, was 'taller than his house'.

According to Mr Rutherford, Audley Road was closed in order for a gas company to fix a leak, with the closure expected to last two or three days.

Despite the amount of water being released, Mr Rutherford said there was no flooding and the water rushed into nearby drains.

A spokesman for Affinity Water said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst water main at Audley Road.

"The damage was caused by a third party, our team attended the site and carried out a repair overnight. We would like to thank customers for their patience while we carried out repairs."

