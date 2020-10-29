Attempted burglary and several car thefts across Great Dunmow, Hatfield Broad Oak and High Easter

Cars have been broken into and damaged across Great Dunmow, Hatfield Broad Oak and High Easter. There has also been an attempted burglary in Great Dunmow.

In Great Dunmow, CDs were stolen from a car on Upper Mill Field, a pair of sunglasses was stolen from a black Volkswagen Tiguan on Downs Crescent and approximately £2.50 of change was stolen from a silver Toyota on The Close, all on October 11.

Car and garage keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Ash Grove around midnight.

A car parked at Chelmsford Road Industrial Estate had door and lock damage after an attempted break-in on October 8 at 1am. A Vauxhall Astra at Highfields was broken into on October 12 at 3pm. The thief searched the glovebox and the door pockets but did not steal anything.

A BMW X3 and a white Mercedes were broken into at Emblems on October 12 at 11pm. Nothing was stolen.

Burglars forced their way into a home on St Edmunds Fields on October 10 at 3pm but nothing was stolen.

In Hatfield Broad Oak, the rear offside window of a vehicle on Collier Street was smashed and a bag containing lunch was stolen on October 10.

In High Easter, a thief smashed a Land Rover Discovery window and stole a handbag containing a phone and bank cards. They made an attempt to use the cards at Tesco Great Dunmow later the same day, on October 15.

Essex Police is asking witnesses to call them on 101 or contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.