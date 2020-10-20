Burglars urinated in Great Dunmow house before fleeing with jewellery and watches

Burglars urinated throughout a house in Great Dunmow and flooded the rear of the house with water before fleeing with jewellery and watches.

They got into the house on Woodview Road through the back door, and upended the house, including the loft.

The householder was away on holiday when the burglars struck. This is believed to have happened on Sunday, October 11 at 10.31am.

Police are appealing for information. Contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/164953/20.

You can also contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.