Advanced search

Burglars urinated in Great Dunmow house before fleeing with jewellery and watches

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 October 2020

Archant

Burglars urinated throughout a house in Great Dunmow and flooded the rear of the house with water before fleeing with jewellery and watches.

They got into the house on Woodview Road through the back door, and upended the house, including the loft.

The householder was away on holiday when the burglars struck. This is believed to have happened on Sunday, October 11 at 10.31am.

Police are appealing for information. Contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/164953/20.

You can also contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Burglars urinated in Great Dunmow house before fleeing with jewellery and watches

Councils invited to submit tree planting proposals for £15,000 project

R4U Councillor Louise Pepper.

Stansted school receives grant to improve health and fitness equipment

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted received a £3,000 grant for new outdoor facilities. Picture: BMAT

Family activities at IWM Duxford this October half-term

Visitors begin their Family Mission: D-Day Edition activity at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash/Andrew Tunnard

Uttlesford District Council buys new Weston Group headquarters in Takeley

The Weston Innovation Centre, Takeley. Picture: Uttlesford District Council