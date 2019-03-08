Burglar disturbed trying to climb in through bathroom window

The incident took place at a home in Little Bardfield Archant

Police have launched an investigation after a burglary in Little Bardfield in which a man was disturbed trying to enter a home through a window.

Officers were called at about 2pm on July 19 after a woman spotted the burglar climbing through the bathroom window of her home, in Bell Lane.

The woman screamed and the man ran from the scene, according to officers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "[The burglar] has been described as being white, aged in his late teens, of a skinny build and had brown hair. He was wearing a snapback black hat, a khaki hoody, washed black or grey jeans and blue Nike trainers."

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting crime 42/114788/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.