Firefighters rescue bull from ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak

The 1,000kg bull trapped in the ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters used specialist equipment to hoist a 1,000kg bull out of a ditch in Collier Street, Hatfield Broad Oak on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 1,000kg bull was rescued from a ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service A 1,000kg bull was rescued from a ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Great Dunmow firefighters were assisted by the service’s specialist Animal Rescue Unit from Chelmsford. A vet sedated the bull before the manoevre.

Watch Manager Gary Wain from Great Dunmow Fire Station said: “The bull had apparently been stuck for over a day before we were called, and it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to get himself out as he was stuck right next to a small bridge.

“Thankfully the bull seemed fine once we got him out and started happily eating the grass even before the crews had got all the straps off him!”

In a separate incident, Wethersfield firefighters dealt with a fire in a muck heap on Friday night, which was still being smelled by homes in Wethersfield, Shalford,

A bull after the rescue in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service A bull after the rescue in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Little Bardfield and Great Bardfield on Saturday.

You may also want to watch: