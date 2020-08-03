Firefighters rescue bull from ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters used specialist equipment to hoist a 1,000kg bull out of a ditch in Collier Street, Hatfield Broad Oak on Saturday.
Great Dunmow firefighters were assisted by the service’s specialist Animal Rescue Unit from Chelmsford. A vet sedated the bull before the manoevre.
Watch Manager Gary Wain from Great Dunmow Fire Station said: “The bull had apparently been stuck for over a day before we were called, and it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to get himself out as he was stuck right next to a small bridge.
“Thankfully the bull seemed fine once we got him out and started happily eating the grass even before the crews had got all the straps off him!”
In a separate incident, Wethersfield firefighters dealt with a fire in a muck heap on Friday night, which was still being smelled by homes in Wethersfield, Shalford,
Little Bardfield and Great Bardfield on Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.