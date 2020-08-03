Advanced search

Firefighters rescue bull from ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020

The 1,000kg bull trapped in the ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

The 1,000kg bull trapped in the ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters used specialist equipment to hoist a 1,000kg bull out of a ditch in Collier Street, Hatfield Broad Oak on Saturday.

A 1,000kg bull was rescued from a ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceA 1,000kg bull was rescued from a ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Great Dunmow firefighters were assisted by the service’s specialist Animal Rescue Unit from Chelmsford. A vet sedated the bull before the manoevre.

Watch Manager Gary Wain from Great Dunmow Fire Station said: “The bull had apparently been stuck for over a day before we were called, and it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to get himself out as he was stuck right next to a small bridge.

“Thankfully the bull seemed fine once we got him out and started happily eating the grass even before the crews had got all the straps off him!”

In a separate incident, Wethersfield firefighters dealt with a fire in a muck heap on Friday night, which was still being smelled by homes in Wethersfield, Shalford,

A bull after the rescue in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceA bull after the rescue in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Little Bardfield and Great Bardfield on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Dunmow’s percentage highest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Large gazebos and screens at Dunmow care home allow face to face visits

Croft House in Great Dunnow has gazebos and screens for face to face visits. Picture: Bupa

Essex centre will manufacture millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

See Spitfires flying at IWM Duxford showcase days

A Supermarine Spitfire at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / David Mackey

Most Read

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Dunmow’s percentage highest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Large gazebos and screens at Dunmow care home allow face to face visits

Croft House in Great Dunnow has gazebos and screens for face to face visits. Picture: Bupa

Essex centre will manufacture millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

See Spitfires flying at IWM Duxford showcase days

A Supermarine Spitfire at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / David Mackey

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Call for district councillor to resign after “great unwashed” comment

Liberal Democrat Councillor Melvin Caton.

Firefighters rescue bull from ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak

The 1,000kg bull trapped in the ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

£1m investment in health and social care in Essex

Councillor John Spence

Essex centre will manufacture millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY

Large gazebos and screens at Dunmow care home allow face to face visits

Croft House in Great Dunnow has gazebos and screens for face to face visits. Picture: Bupa