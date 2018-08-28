Bulky waste collection charges in Uttlesford are higher than region average

Uttlesford District Council (UDC) charges more for bulky waste collections than the average for the East of England, new figures have revealed.

The average cost of a bulky waste collection in the region is £11.10, compared to UDC which charges £17.50 for up to two items and £8.75 per extra item when booked at the same time.

Across the region, Suffolk Coastal District Council has the most expensive bulky waste collection, charging £43 for the first item plus £16 for every additional item, and Basildon District Council has the cheapest bulky waste collections in the area, charging £10 for up to five items.

Bulky waste is furniture, household electrical items like televisions and white goods.

In 2017-18, there were nearly a million fly-tipping incidents in England. Of those, more than half - 521,895 - of the items dumped were white goods or other household waste - including furniture.

Analysis reveals regional variation in how much people are being asked to pay, with prices ranging from just a few pounds for a single item to more than £100 for collections of multiple items.

Some councils impose a separate charge for the collection of white goods like fridges and freezers and some councils will only pick up a certain number of items before charging, while others warn residents may have to wait several days before their bulky waste is taken away.

Only 15 out of 326 councils in England currently offer a free bulky waste collection available to all residents.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association: “Some councils were able to provide free garden and bulky waste services when they were first introduced but are now having to charge to reflect the growing cost of providing a collection service.

“Councils in England face an overall funding gap of £3.2billion in 2019-20. Money from garden and bulky waste collection charges goes back into maintaining the service.”

A spokesman for UDC said: “Like the majority of councils in Essex, we make a small charge to help cover the cost of providing labour, vehicles and fuel in what is a very rural area.

“There are currently no plans to reduce the current charge of £17.50, which does include collection of two items, although residents on UDC-administered benefits are entitled to a discount.”