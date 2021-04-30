News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cherry tree planted at Broomfield Hospital on Captain Tom's 101st birthday

Will Durrant

Published: 6:05 PM April 30, 2021    Updated: 6:08 PM April 30, 2021
A woman crouches over. She is wearing a mask and is carrying a shovel

Clare Panniker planted a cherry tree at Broomfield Hospital's Covid-19 remembrance garden in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Supplied by Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

NHS staff at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford planted a tree in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Three trees were planted at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust hospitals in Chelmsford, Basildon and Southend on April 30.

Captain Tom raised £38.9 million for NHS charities after the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.

Clare Panniker, the Trust’s chief executive, planted the cherry tree at a new Covid-19 remembrance garden in Chelmsford.

Clare said: "Captain Tom's amazing fundraising has shown us that one person can make a real difference, just as our staff working together have all made a huge difference throughout the pandemic."

A portion of the money raised by Captain Tom went to supporting 40 wards and departments across Mid and South Essex.

Support involved the creation of a remembrance garden at Broomfield for staff to remember colleagues, alongside patient communication devices and speech therapy training.

