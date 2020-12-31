News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Broomfield Hospital to recruit additional international nurses

Roger Brown

Published: 7:00 AM December 31, 2020   
Broomfield Hospital to hire extra international nurses

Broomfield Hospital is to hire extra nurses from around the world as part of its 2021 recruitment drive. - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Broomfield Hospital is to hire extra nurses from around the world as part of its 2021 recruitment drive.

The move is thanks to a £400,000 package from NHS England and NHS Improvement to hospitals across the East of England for 145 additional overseas staff up to October 2021.

Over the last two years, the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital in Chelmsford, as well as Basildon and Southend, has recruited 600 international nurses, while continuing to hire nurses within the UK.

Danny Hariram, chief people and organisational development officer at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m delighted that, through working closely with our health and care system partners, we have jointly secured funding from NHS England to recruit 145 international nurses.

"From next year these nurses will support our colleagues in continuing to care and provide for patients at hospital sites across Essex.”
 

NHS
