Surgery robot back in action at Broomfield Hospital after coronavirus numbers ease across Essex

The surgical robot which is used to perform life changing operations with the team led by consultant urologist and robotic surgeon Mohamed Abdalazeez (first on the left to the robot). This image was taken prior to Covid-19 and social distancing requirements. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Surgery robots are back in action, now that coronavirus case numbers have eased.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Da Vinci X robots at Broomfield and Southend hospitals are used to perform life-changing operations in specialties including urology, gastro-intestinal, and ear, nose and throat (ENT).

You may also want to watch:

They were put on hold in March.

At Broomfield Hospital, many theatre staff were temporarily working in intensive care to support Covid-19 patients, and Theatre 17, where the robot operates from, became part of the hospital’s critical care unit.

Marielle Huddlestone, robotic lead nurse, said: “We’ve restarted colorectal cancer cases, urology, adrenalectomies, and head and neck ENT cases. We’re looking forward to increasing the number of cases and growing the robotic service again.”