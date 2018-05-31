Surgery robot back in action at Broomfield Hospital after coronavirus numbers ease across Essex
PUBLISHED: 09:46 14 July 2020
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
Surgery robots are back in action, now that coronavirus case numbers have eased.
The Da Vinci X robots at Broomfield and Southend hospitals are used to perform life-changing operations in specialties including urology, gastro-intestinal, and ear, nose and throat (ENT).
They were put on hold in March.
At Broomfield Hospital, many theatre staff were temporarily working in intensive care to support Covid-19 patients, and Theatre 17, where the robot operates from, became part of the hospital’s critical care unit.
Marielle Huddlestone, robotic lead nurse, said: “We’ve restarted colorectal cancer cases, urology, adrenalectomies, and head and neck ENT cases. We’re looking forward to increasing the number of cases and growing the robotic service again.”
