Advanced search

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 May 2020

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Wellbeing Hubs have been created at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend Hospitals.

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation TrustImages of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

They give Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust staff a quiet and comfortable space to relax in during breaks from their Covid-19 work.

You may also want to watch:

The newly developed spaces across all three hospitals have refreshments and information about support and counselling. They’re available to all hospital staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Estate staff turned the spaces into rest areas in only a few days, with fixtures and fittings donated by local companies or paid for by public donations.

In Mid Essex there are rest areas, a shower and a kitchen area for refreshments.

Lucy Thomas-Clayton, Director of Charities and Voluntary Services at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the individuals and companies who have contributed their time, talent or physical donations of money or goods to this amazing project for our staff.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

A120 theft sees 70 pieces of computer equipment stolen and man assaulted

70 pieces of computer equipment were stolen from a lorry parked on the A120.

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Most Read

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

A120 theft sees 70 pieces of computer equipment stolen and man assaulted

70 pieces of computer equipment were stolen from a lorry parked on the A120.

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow weekly crime round-up

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Scrubs in Liberty prints for community nurses who treat new mums in Essex

Scrubs in Liberty prints for maternity nurses

Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Football Foundation offering much-needed financial relief for clubs with grass pitches

Potters Bar Town have already started some work on their Pakex Stadium pitch.

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.
Drive 24