Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff

Images of the new hospital wellbeing hubs. Picture: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Wellbeing Hubs have been created at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend Hospitals.

They give Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust staff a quiet and comfortable space to relax in during breaks from their Covid-19 work.

The newly developed spaces across all three hospitals have refreshments and information about support and counselling. They’re available to all hospital staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Estate staff turned the spaces into rest areas in only a few days, with fixtures and fittings donated by local companies or paid for by public donations.

In Mid Essex there are rest areas, a shower and a kitchen area for refreshments.

Lucy Thomas-Clayton, Director of Charities and Voluntary Services at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the individuals and companies who have contributed their time, talent or physical donations of money or goods to this amazing project for our staff.”