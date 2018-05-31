Broomfield hospital gets wellbeing hub for staff
PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 May 2020
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
Wellbeing Hubs have been created at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend Hospitals.
They give Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust staff a quiet and comfortable space to relax in during breaks from their Covid-19 work.
The newly developed spaces across all three hospitals have refreshments and information about support and counselling. They’re available to all hospital staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Estate staff turned the spaces into rest areas in only a few days, with fixtures and fittings donated by local companies or paid for by public donations.
In Mid Essex there are rest areas, a shower and a kitchen area for refreshments.
Lucy Thomas-Clayton, Director of Charities and Voluntary Services at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the individuals and companies who have contributed their time, talent or physical donations of money or goods to this amazing project for our staff.”
