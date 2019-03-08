Advanced search

Bright sparks at Felsted Primary School scoop top physics prize

PUBLISHED: 08:22 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 09 May 2019

Felsted Primary pupils with their physics trophy

Felsted Primary pupils with their physics trophy

Archant

Felsted Primary School won the day when seven schools battled it out for a physics prize.

Serious science was the order of the day at Rodings primary school where the group of schools from the Ogden Trust's Essex North partnership came together for an afternoon of challenges which tested pupils' scientific knowledge and ingenuity.

Determined KS1 and KS2 pupils from Dunmow St Mary's, Felsted, Flitch Green, Great Dunmow, Great Easton and Stebbing primary schools joined their hosts in activities from anatomy to aircraft design, and electric circuits to construction.

They had to show teamwork skills to finish their tasks successfully while battling against the clock and each other.

They had to think quickly to complete the circuit and light up the bulb when pairing up definitions with circuitry symbols. They used spaghetti and marshmallows to build the highest tower. Not one marshmallow was eaten.

All the teams received an engraved medal to take back to their school.

