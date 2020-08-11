Finchingfield bridge will be closed for 11 days for repairs

Finchingfield village centre and bridge. Picture: Saffron Photo SaffronPhoto 2016

Finchingfield Bridge - a 200 year old bridge crossing the village pond on the B1053 - is to close for 11 days for essential repairs, starting at 5am on Thursday August 17.

The works to repair the parapets and reconstruct the northern parapet will be carried out between 7am and 6pm and are an interim measure, intended to preserve the bridge’s use.

Essex Highways will also investigate options for a new replacement structure. Their future intention is to replace the bridge with a similar one.

Diversions will be in place.

The current pedestrian route across the village pond footbridge will continue.

An inter-connecting temporary shuttle bus service will replace the no 9 and 16 services. Timetable details are available on the Stephensons webpage.

Part of Bridge Street will be temporarily closed for the works compound next to the pond and village green from August 16 until the bridge is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Thursday August 27.