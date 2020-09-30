Braintree brewery awarded another Great Taste award

Braintree brewery Bishop Nick's director Nelion Ridley and Head Brewer Alex Ratter holding a pint of the winning brew Heresy Golden Ale. Picture: Bishop Nick Bishop Nick

Braintree brewery Bishop Nick has been awarded a gold star Great Taste award for its Heresy Golden Ale.

Judges sampled 12,777 products sent in from 106 different countries. All products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted.

This year, there was a combination of remote judging and socially-distanced judging sessions, as the lockdown began just one week into the schedule.

Libby Ridley, Director of Bishop Nick, said: “In 2019 we were awarded gold star Great Taste awards for our Ridley’s Rite and our amber ale 1555.

“The logo has added value to our business in terms of credibility, opening doors to new retailers, and ultimately increasing sales. So this award for our golden ale makes it a hat-trick for our core brands.”

