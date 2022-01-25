Firefighters rescue curious cat from Great Notley drainpipe
Published: 6:11 PM January 25, 2022
- Credit: Pixabay/birgl
Curiosity got the better of a cat in Great Notley on Monday (January 24).
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service received reports that a cat was trapped in a drainpipe near Notley Green at around 12.24pm.
A fire crew from Braintree attended and spent nearly two hours on the scene.
A fire service spokesperson said: "The cat had run into an underground drain pipe and was trapped.
"Firefighters used chimney rods and a shovel to gain access to where the cat was trapped."
Crews worked with a team from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to free the animal.
They added: "The cat was rescued by 2.09pm and left in the care of the RSPCA."