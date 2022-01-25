News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Firefighters rescue curious cat from Great Notley drainpipe

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:11 PM January 25, 2022
A curious cat (File photo)

Firefighters from Braintree rescued a cat from a drainpipe in Great Notley (File photo) - Credit: Pixabay/birgl

Curiosity got the better of a cat in Great Notley on Monday (January 24).

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service received reports that a cat was trapped in a drainpipe near Notley Green at around 12.24pm.

A fire crew from Braintree attended and spent nearly two hours on the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The cat had run into an underground drain pipe and was trapped.

"Firefighters used chimney rods and a shovel to gain access to where the cat was trapped."

Crews worked with a team from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to free the animal.

They added: "The cat was rescued by 2.09pm and left in the care of the RSPCA."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Pets
Braintree News

