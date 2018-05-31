Braintree District Council’s discretionary grant scheme extended to help businesses impacted by coronavirus crisis

Seventy-one more businesses have received a share of £317,000 in grants from Braintree District Council.

The authority launched its £1.5 million discretionary grant scheme last month and is now extending the scheme to include other businesses impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Grants to help businesses with ongoing fixed premises or business related property costs such as rental costs are available, from £2,000 upwards.

Businesses with premises or business related property costs should also apply as long as they can demonstrate a significant fall in income due to the coronavirus crisis.

Businesses based at home with the exception of bed and breakfasts are excluded from this scheme as well as those who have already made a claim against any of the other grant schemes. Businesses must have been trading on March 11, 2020 to be eligible for this fund.

Cllr Tom Cunningham, deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development and Infrastructure at Braintree District Council, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to pay out over a third of a million pounds to help over 70 small business in our district so far.

“We are now extending this scheme to support even more businesses struggling because of this crisis. We encourage all eligible businesses to submit their application form without delay so as not to miss out. We will continue to do all that we can to support as many businesses as possible and especially those most in need.”

Businesses should visit www.braintree.gov.uk/coronavirus to find out more about the scheme. Applications must be in before 5pm on Friday, July 24.

Braintree District Council has now administered £28.59 million in small business and cash grants to support 2,447 businesses facing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Support for businesses has also included the suspension of £18.535 million in business rates to 858 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses and 21 nurseries.