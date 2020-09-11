British Airways workers hold demonstration outside council offices

British Airways workers and Unite the union members held a protest in Braintree. Picture: Unite Unite the union

British Airways workers held a demonstration outside Braintree District Council’s offices yesterday (Thursday). They have asked MPs including James Cleverly for help.

They are unhappy at what they are calling a ‘fire and rehire’ strategy and say that workers are being re-hired on inferior terms and conditions.

Unite the union believes the Section 188 notices are unlawful, and they claim that 12,000 jobs are being cut.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Many thousands of BA workers are being subjected to the most brutal ‘fire and rehire’ strategy.

“So far, over 280 MPs have added their name to our call for BA’s privileged landing slots to be reviewed and the numbers continue to grow.”

One cabin crew member said the new contract would cut £1,000 per month of pay.

“Nobody can afford that. It is unnecessary and drastic. I will lose my home. I have children. This will mean less time at home. There have been a number of suicides of cabin crew. This has scuppered my retirement.”

In a statement, British Airways said: “For more than 100 years British Airways has been flying millions of people around the world. Today that world remains largely closed.

“This is the biggest challenge the airline and our industry has ever faced.

“Sadly, the global pandemic has resulted in job losses across every industry. Many airlines have already made thousands of staff redundant.

“We are not immune to this crisis. We have to adapt to survive, so we will continue with the proper, lawful consultative process and we will keep inviting union representatives to discuss our proposals to the serious challenges we face. It is not too late to find solutions – as we have done with BALPA – and to protect jobs.”

MP James Cleverly said: “I completely understand the concern that BA employees, and others in the aviation industry, have.

“I have spoken to people directly affected by the current situation, and have already written to colleagues in government about the pressure and difficulties they face.

“Unfortunately my duties in Parliament prevented me from meeting the BA staff in Braintree on Thursday.”

