News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Felsted boy donates hair to Little Princess Trust

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 12:59 PM April 13, 2022
Updated: 1:15 PM April 13, 2022
Ellis Pearman standing with the hair he cut off

Ellis Pearman standing with the hair he cut off - Credit: Brad Pearman

A young man from Felsted has cut off his hair and donated it to the Little Princess Trust. 

Ellis Pearman has spent the last three years growing out his hair, and on March 26 he had most of it cut off to help the charity.

Ellis Pearman after growing out his hair for 3 years

Ellis Pearman after growing out his hair for 3 years - Credit: Brad Pearman

His hair will be turned into a wig and given to a young person or child that has lost their hair to cancer or another condition. 

Ellis also ran a fundraiser in conjunction with cutting his hair off, raising just over £1,930 which will also be donated to the trust alongside the additional £422.50 raised with gift aid. 

He more than quadrupled his original goal of £550, the amount of money it takes to create a real hair wig. 

Ellis Pearman standing with the hair he cut off

Ellis Pearman standing with the hair he cut off - Credit: Brad Pearman

The Little Princess Trust supplies wigs to victims of childhood cancer who’ve lost their hair and funds research that aims to end childhood cancer forever. 

If you would like to learn more about the trust visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk 

Felsted News

Don't Miss

Pat Larkin and his son Chris, both from Dunmow, helped build a school in the Gambia

Dunmow dad builds Gambian school in memory of teacher

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Clare Hayes (left) was second at Carver Barracks

Bond breaks Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners marathon record

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Undated Handout Photo of a baby at the airport watching planes. See PA Feature TRAVEL Delays. Pictur

Rail and tube closures to disrupt Easter travel plans

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Pat Curran, Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Charlotte Edwards at the Dunmow Rotary Club's sports personality dinner

Rotary club holds sports personality dinner and charity concert

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon