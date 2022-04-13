Ellis Pearman standing with the hair he cut off - Credit: Brad Pearman

A young man from Felsted has cut off his hair and donated it to the Little Princess Trust.

Ellis Pearman has spent the last three years growing out his hair, and on March 26 he had most of it cut off to help the charity.

His hair will be turned into a wig and given to a young person or child that has lost their hair to cancer or another condition.

Ellis also ran a fundraiser in conjunction with cutting his hair off, raising just over £1,930 which will also be donated to the trust alongside the additional £422.50 raised with gift aid.

He more than quadrupled his original goal of £550, the amount of money it takes to create a real hair wig.

The Little Princess Trust supplies wigs to victims of childhood cancer who’ve lost their hair and funds research that aims to end childhood cancer forever.

If you would like to learn more about the trust visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk