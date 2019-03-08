Book aimed at young passengers is launched at airport

The launch of the London Stansted Little Book of Travels. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Children passing through London Stansted during the busy summer holiday season will be able to enjoy a free book of stories, pictures and activities created by pupils from schools around the airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'London Stansted Little Book of Travel Tales' follows a competition launched for schools by the airport's Aerozone education centre to celebrate World Book Day in March.

It features the winning entries on the theme of aircraft, flying, going on holiday abroad or working at an airport.

The first run will see 15,000 copies handed out in the terminal to mark the Aerozone welcoming its 15,000th young visitor through its doors last month since it opened in 2015.

The competition was open to schools within a 10-mile radius of the airport, with 15 winners having their work published and celebrating their success at a VIP event at the Aerozone, enjoying a special behind-the-scenes airport tour and helping hand out the first copies of the book to young passengers in the terminal.

Airport partner, WHSmith, also donated a box of books to the school of each winning student.

Alex Smith, London Stansted's education co-ordinator at the Aerozone, said: "We are really proud and excited to be releasing this fantastic book to help entertain and amuse the thousands of children travelling through the airport this summer, and to celebrate the outstanding contributions made by the many students that took part in our World Book Day competition.

"The publication of the London Stansted Little Book of Travel Tales is the culmination of a four-month project, engaging local school children in a fun and creative way and giving them a unique opportunity to share their work with a huge audience. It was wonderful to receive so many brilliant entries from some very talented young people, which made it really hard to pick the winning entries.

"London Stansted takes the role it plays in the local community extremely seriously, and this is just one example of work that goes on to provide new and exciting education experiences for local young people, right through to formal education and supporting people into work across the airport and surrounding area."