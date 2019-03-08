Advanced search

Body of water 'taller than a house' escaping from burst main in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:56 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 11 June 2019

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A main in Saffron Walden has burst, releasing thousands of gallons of water into a residential road.

Water has been escaping from the pipe, in Audley Road, for nearly five hours, according to one nearby resident, with no signs of stopping.

Ben Rutherford, told the Reporter that the the body of water, which is gushing out of the mane, is 'taller than his house'.

According to Mr Rutherford, Audley Road has been closed today in order for a gas company to fix a gas leak, with the closure expected to last two or three days.

However, The water was inadvertently released at 12pm today, Mr Rutherford said, adding that there was no flooding and the water was going into the drains.

He said that officials from a water company were now on the scene.

