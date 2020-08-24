Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Dunmow released on bail

PUBLISHED: 14:13 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 24 August 2020

Archant

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault in Dunmow has been released on bail until Friday, September 18.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We have arrested a man following reports two women were touched inappropriately while walking in Dunmow.

“It follows reports that a man on a bicycle grabbed a woman’s bottom over her clothes whilst she was walking near to the Flitch Way at around 4.15pm on Monday, June 1.

“He then went on to kiss another woman on the cheek.”

If you have information relating to this incident, call Braintree CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/78190/20 or to visit www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

