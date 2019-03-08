Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bishop's Stortford man handed jail sentence over Hatfield Broad Oak attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 11:49 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 07 May 2019

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Bishop's Stortford man who put his victims through a "terrifying mental ordeal" has been jailed for eight years after a spate of armed robberies, including one in Hatfield Broad Oak.

Adam Day, 36, of Norman Avenue was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison for three armed attempted robberies, as well as numerous other offences at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (May 3).

Day has previous pleaded guilty to the charges on March 25.

The court heard that at around 10pm on December 15, 2018, Day entered Lee Garden takeaway in Bishops Stortford, in possession of an air gun and demanded money. The victims refused and Day left the restaurant after firing a shot at the microwave.

The next day, shortly before 3pm and armed with an air gun, Day entered the Post Office in Hatfield Broad Oak, on High Street. He demanded money but the victim refused.

You may also want to watch:

That same evening, Day committed another attempted robbery in Bishop's Stortford. At around 7.15pm he got on a bus in Villiers-Sur-Marne Avenue, armed with an air gun again and demanding money. After he was refused, Day got off the bus and fired two shots towards the bus.

On January 6, police officers found Day in Villiers-Sur-Marne Avenue where he was discovered to be in possession of an air gun.

On Friday Day was also sentenced for a further offence that happened on December 14, where he was found to be in possession of a bladed article.

Detective Constable Dieter Sweeting from the East Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “Day put his victims through a terrifying mental ordeal. I hope that this sentence goes some way in allowing them to move on from the trauma they suffered. They all showed great bravery.”

He added: “The judge told Day he could have jailed him for 12 years but he took into account his cooperation with police, his full admissions and the fact that he had shown remorse. He noted that Day's offending was motivated by a long-standing drug habit.”

Day has also been charged and sentenced with three offences that were previously taken into consideration.

Related articles

Most Read

Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for ‘vital’ repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for approximately five weeks this summer. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Bishop’s Stortford man handed jail sentence over Hatfield Broad Oak attempted robbery

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Essex girl’ Ellen celebrates her 100th birthday

Ellen Rusch (centre) with Dunmow mayor Barrie Easter, daughter Susan Thynne, mayoress Margaret Easter and son-in-law Peter Thynne. Picture: ARCHANT

Brownies’ ‘thank you’ cherry tree blossoms in Little Easton

Two brownie packs from London gave the tree to Little Easton in 1982

‘Too late’ for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport. Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) wants to increase the number of passengers it's allowed to have Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Most Read

Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for ‘vital’ repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for approximately five weeks this summer. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Bishop’s Stortford man handed jail sentence over Hatfield Broad Oak attempted robbery

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Essex girl’ Ellen celebrates her 100th birthday

Ellen Rusch (centre) with Dunmow mayor Barrie Easter, daughter Susan Thynne, mayoress Margaret Easter and son-in-law Peter Thynne. Picture: ARCHANT

Brownies’ ‘thank you’ cherry tree blossoms in Little Easton

Two brownie packs from London gave the tree to Little Easton in 1982

‘Too late’ for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport. Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) wants to increase the number of passengers it's allowed to have Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

REVIEW: Ballet Black at Cambridge Arts Theatre is inspirational and beautiful ballet to make your heart sing

The Ballet Black Company. Photography: Mthuthuzeli November.

MP Kemi Badenoch: ‘Clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard’

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says she is looking forward to a constructive working relationship with Residents for Uttlesford, who now run Uttlesford District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Too late’ for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport. Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) wants to increase the number of passengers it's allowed to have Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Bishop’s Stortford man handed jail sentence over Hatfield Broad Oak attempted robbery

Adam Day pleaded guilty to a spate of attempted armed robberies last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Brownies’ ‘thank you’ cherry tree blossoms in Little Easton

Two brownie packs from London gave the tree to Little Easton in 1982
Drive 24