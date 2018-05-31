Bid for new retirement apartments on High Street site

An artist's impression of the development off Dunmow High Street. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Retirement developer McCarthy and Stone has submitted plans for 29 flats in Dunmow.

The firm has applied to Uttlesford District Council for a development off High Street, replacing disused garages and commercial buildings on a site measuring about three-quarters of an acre.

In its submission to the district council, agents acting for McCarthy and Stone said: "McCarthy and Stone has strict criteria regarding the suitability of the location of any development with regards to public transport, shops and services, and within the development to ensure that all areas are accessible to all occupants.

"In this instance the site is considered exceptionally sustainable for its intended use because of its excellent location for public amenities."

The proposed development consists of 11 one-bed and 18 two-bed apartments for the elderly with a homeowners' lounge, reception area, cycle and mobility scooter provisions, refuse room and guest suite.

The planning submission added: "As a result of discussions with the officers of the council and local people, it is apparent that this type of development is much needed and it is acknowledged that the development of the site in the manner proposed will add to the range of housing choices in the area."

In consultation with the district council, Great Dunmow Town Council said it supported the application but said it 'remained concerned' after the number of parking spaces, with 23 spaces proposed to serve 29 flats.

Several neighbours of the proposed site raised objections to the plans, however, with fears over increased traffic, the height of the building, and access to the site from an already busy High Street.

However, another neighbour said: "This development would not only help a group of the population that needs this type of housing - especially as the population is ageing - but also bring benefits to the town centre.

"The residents of these proposed flats would be within walking distance of the towns facilities and will use the local shops which given the decline of many high streets has to be welcomed."

A decision on the plans is expected in the months ahead. To view the plans, log on to www.uttlesford.gov.uk.