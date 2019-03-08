Advanced search

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim's cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 October 2019

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Archant

A burglar drank multiple bottles of wine and Cognac before discarding the empty containers and stealing a necklace from a Dunmow home.

According to Essex Police, the suspect "gained access the victim's cellar", in North Street, "without permission", before helping themselves to six bottles of wine and a "valuable" bottle of Cognac. During the incident, reported on September 29, they left the empty wine bottles in the cellar and stole a necklace from the victim's handbag in the kitchen. Cash was also taken from the victim's dressing room draw.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said no arrests had been made.

