Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim's cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet. Archant

A burglar drank multiple bottles of wine and Cognac before discarding the empty containers and stealing a necklace from a Dunmow home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

According to Essex Police, the suspect "gained access the victim's cellar", in North Street, "without permission", before helping themselves to six bottles of wine and a "valuable" bottle of Cognac. During the incident, reported on September 29, they left the empty wine bottles in the cellar and stole a necklace from the victim's handbag in the kitchen. Cash was also taken from the victim's dressing room draw.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said no arrests had been made.