Campaign launches to get Essex fighting fit

Councillor Peter Tattersley.

A campaign launched today (Tuesday September 22) to encourage and support Essex residents to get moving and get healthy, to prevent serious illness from a second wave of coronavirus.

Councillor John Spence

The Better Health Greater Essex campaign, run by Active Essex and Essex County Council, offers ideas and resources to inspire people to kick start and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

These include online workouts on the Keep Essex Active YouTube channel, links to organisations such as Dunmow Tennis Club, and health and wellbeing links and support both online and in the community.

In Essex, 63 percent of adults are overweight or obese, just above the national average of 62 percent.

Evidence shows that keeping moving builds resilience against Covid-19, other winter illnesses and diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

People who are at greater risk of being admitted to hospital if they contract Covid-19 include those who are inactive and overweight, older people, people who are Black, Asian or from an ethnic minority, those who live in more disadvantaged areas and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable or with long term health conditions.

Cllr Peter Tattersley, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Braintree District Council said: “The current situation has made us all review our health and the amount of activity we do.

“This campaign shows just how easy it can be to make small changes to our lifestyle to improve our physical health.”

Cllr John Spence, cabinet member for Health and Adult Social Care at Essex County Council said: “With coronavirus cases on the rise and winter on its way it is now more important than ever that we all stay as healthy as we can. The campaign will help Essex residents understand the opportunities to get moving and ways to eat healthier. Small lifestyle changes, such as watching what you eat and moving more can make a big difference.”

See www.activeessex.org/better-health/